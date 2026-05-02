Army Kill Four Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa Forest

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have sustained offensive operations across the Theatre under Operation DESERT SANITY V, recording significant successes in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, including the neutralisation of terrorists, arrest of suspects, and surrender of a terrorist member.

In a successful operation conducted in conjunction with members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), troops of OPHK engaged terrorists moving from Yale towards the Sambisa Forest axis. During the encounter, four terrorists were neutralised, while troops recovered one AK-47 rifle with ammunition, as well as food items suspected to be part of terrorist logistics supply. The troops returned safely to base with no casualties.

Similarly, sustained aggressive operations conducted by multiple units across key routes including Dambboa–Maiduguri, Dambboa–Gwoza, Goniri axis, and other likely infiltration corridors successfully denied terrorists freedom of movement and actions.

In a related development, troops of OPHK deployed at Kanama arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators during a stop-and-search operation. The suspects were found in possession of items and materials, including clothing and personal effects, suspected to be linked to terrorist logistics support. Preliminary investigations also revealed incriminating digital materials suggesting possible affiliation with terrorist elements. The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation.

Furthermore, troops of OPHK recorded the surrender of one suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP member at a checkpoint in Kukawa Local Government Area. The individual, who claimed to have been abducted earlier in the year and coerced into joining the terrorists group, is currently undergoing profiling and further investigation.

The Theatre Command reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace, security and economic stability in the North East region .The Command urges citizens to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in the security and economic interest of the North East region. The Military High Command commends the troops for their gallantry and resilience while urging them to sustain the operational tempo.