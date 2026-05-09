The Nollywood Reporter Raises Concern Over Possible AMVCA 12 Coverage Invitation Withdrawal

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The story, titled “Eleven Years of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA): What the AMVCA Still Hasn’t Solved,” published by The Nollywood Reporter, explored recurring concerns within the Nigerian film industry regarding transparency, industry representation, category definitions, and broader conversations about the evolution of the awards platform.

According to internal communications available to the publication, The Nollywood Reporter had previously received indications that it would participate in official media coverage activities for the forthcoming AMVCA ceremony. However, subsequent developments have reportedly suggested that the publication may no longer be included among accredited media representatives.

While no official explanation has been communicated by the organizers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, the timing of the apparent exclusion has raised concerns about whether the publication’s recent editorial stance may have influenced the decision.

The Nollywood Reporter maintains that the article in question was published in good faith as part of its commitment to constructive industry journalism, critical engagement, and the advancement of conversations aimed at strengthening the Nigerian film and television ecosystem.

“As a publication dedicated to the documentation and development of Nollywood, we believe thoughtful critique and industry accountability are essential to growth,” the publication stated. “Media independence and open dialogue should remain central to the continued progress of Africa’s creative industries.”

The publication reiterated its respect for the achievements of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and its role in elevating African storytelling globally, while also emphasizing the importance of accommodating diverse perspectives within the entertainment industry.

The Nollywood Reporter noted that it remains open to clarification or engagement from AMVCA organizers on this matter and future access to the annual event.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further comments, contact:

‘Jamin Ohwovoriole, Ph.D.

Publisher, The Nollywood Reporter

Email: ohwovoriole@thenollywoodreporter.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +14077855740