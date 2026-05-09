Domestic Violence: Bbnaija Housemate Ilebaye Beaten Black And Blue





The winner of the 2023 edition of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Ilebaye Odiniya, sparked concern among fans after appearing in an emotional live video in the early hours of Saturday, showing her being assaulted by some men.

In the video circulating on social media, the reality TV star was seen crying and pleading for help while displaying visible swelling on her face.

Ilebaye repeatedly called on people to come to her aid as the disturbing incident unfolded during the livestream.

“Come and open the door, I want to be going,” she was heard saying in part, while at other moments she screamed, “Please come and help me.”

Details surrounding the alleged assault remain unclear as of the time of filing this report, and it has yet to be confirmed whether the matter was officially reported to law enforcement authorities.

The video has since generated widespread reactions online, with fans and supporters expressing concern over her safety and calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Neither Ilebaye nor her management team has released an official statement providing further details about what transpired.















