Military Foil IPOB/ESN Attack In Enugu State

Troops of Sector 1, Operation UDO KA, in collaboration with other security agencies while on intelligence led patrol mission to Imezi owa community, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State on 6 May 2026, foiled an attack by suspected terrorists of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN). The patrol was a follow-up to the trailing of terrorist collaborators in the community.

While troops were advancing on foot to the community, they were attacked from a building, resulting in injuries to three personnel. Despite the attack, troops maintained operational dominance, foiled the attack and secured the general area, while the injured personnel were promptly evacuated. The wounded personnel are currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility.

During the exchange of fire, Improvised Explosive Devices stored by the terrorists in the building used as their hideout; detonated, and triggered a fire outbreak that destroyed the hideout. Subsequent searches around the general area uncovered more IEDs, improvised hand grenades and shrine used for ritual activities. The shrine was thoroughly combed and destroyed. This is to prevent continued usage for criminal activities and to safeguard the community members.

One collaborator was apprehended during the exploitation around the general area. The arrested suspect and recovered items have been handed over to the Nigerian Police, Ezeagu Division, for further investigation.

The general public is hereby reassured that ongoing operations are conducted with utmost professionalism and a firm commitment to protecting lives and property. The law abiding citizens of Imezi Owa community and its environs are encouraged to remain calm, desist from harbouring criminal elements and cooperate with security agencies.

Headquarters Joint Task Force South East operation UDO KA hereby warn members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN and their sympathisers to desist from illegal activities or face the full consequences of their actions as usual. Security forces remain resolute in their determination to build the peace in the region and will continue to dismantle criminal networks and deny terrorists any freedom of action.