FRSC Secures Conviction Over Abduction And Assault Of Marshal In Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has secured the conviction of a traffic offender involved in the abduction and assault of an FRSC operative during a routine patrol operation along the Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

The incident occurred on 30 April 2026 at about 0900 hours when personnel of RS 7.19 Dutse Alhaji Unit Command, while on Special Patrol operations at Gegu Filling Station, flagged down a Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number YAB 931 AE for traffic enforcement.

Rather than complying peacefully with lawful directives, the driver reportedly engaged in violent conduct which resulted in the assault and unlawful abduction of a Marshal in the course of carrying out his official duties.

Through the swift intervention of the patrol team and Police personnel attached to the operation, the situation was brought under control and the suspect was immediately taken to the FCDA Police Station, Kubwa, for investigation, while the offending vehicle was impounded

Following diligent prosecution, the offender was arraigned before a competent court and subsequently convicted. The court ordered the offender to pay a fine of Seventy-Two Thousand Naira (₦72,000) or serve a three-month term of imprisonment. In addition, the court awarded Fifty Thousand Naira (₦50,000) compensation to the assaulted FRSC personnel.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, commended the professionalism, courage, and restraint displayed by the patrol team despite the provocation, stressing that attacks on traffic enforcement personnel constitute a direct assault on public safety and the rule of law.

He reiterated that the Corps remains committed to enforcing traffic regulations with firmness, civility, and respect for human rights, while warning motorists against obstruction, assault, intimidation, or any form of violence against FRSC personnel and other law enforcement officers on lawful duty.

The Corps Marshal further urged members of the public to cooperate with enforcement agencies at all times, emphasizing that lawful compliance with traffic regulations remains essential to the collective goal of safer roads and protection of lives across the country.

FRSC assures Nigerians that it will continue to work closely with relevant security agencies and the judiciary to ensure that individuals who violate traffic laws or attack public officers are brought to justice accordingly.