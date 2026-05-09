Over 100 Passengers Fall Sick Inside Luxurious Cruise Ship

Over 100 people have been affected by a norovirus outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise on a voyage that started in late April, a CDC report says.

102 of 3,116 passengers (3.3%) and 13 of 1,131 crew members (1.2%) were reported ill, with symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting. The outbreak was reported to the CDC on May 7.

Princess Cruises says a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness.

"We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage. Upon arrival to Port Canaveral on May 11, Caribbean Princess will undergo comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for her next voyage."