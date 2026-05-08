APC Governors Forum Splits , 18 Governors Back Hope Uzodimma

Some members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum has passed a vote of confidence in its chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, with 18 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress dismissing speculations about moves to replace him and reaffirming their support for his leadership.

The vote of confidence followed reports of an alleged leadership change within the forum.

On Thursday night, some members reportedly announced the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as the new leader of the group.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting at the Imo Lodge on Friday, the 18 governors physically present reaffirmed their support for Uzodimma’s leadership.

The governors present at the meeting included those of Ondo, Kaduna, Taraba, Sokoto, Ebonyi, Borno, Lagos, Kogi, Kano, Yobe, Kebbi, Benue and Jigawa states, while Nasarawa State was represented by its deputy governor.

The Taraba State governor attended briefly before departing after a short meeting with the host governor.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, stated that Uzodimma and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, remain the chairman and deputy chairman of the forum, respectively.

Idris said, “We don’t have any problem to justify what they have said. So, I want to seize this opportunity to move a vote of confidence in our chairman and his deputy.”

Also speaking, Sani said, “What I can say here is that all of us woke up to that very unfortunate story, which was virtually in all the media in Nigeria. But the truth of the matter is that the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum is very united.

“We are stronger now than at any other time. And, of course, we are all supporting the President for what he has been doing.

“We also want to assure everyone that the APC is united, the governors are united, the forum is united, and there is no problem at all.”

Dismissing reports of division within the APC, the forum’s chairman stated that the party remains united, focused and committed to its forthcoming primaries.

He said, “Governors of the All Progressives Congress are united and resolved to support the President and ensure that he emerges successfully in the upcoming elections in January 2027.

“So, we have decided to work harder, look after our people, demonstrate performance, and provide all the necessary social interventions that will make Nigerians happy. That is, in fact, the resolution we came up with this afternoon.”

CKN NEWS gathered that some of the members led by Governor Dapo Abiodun and Kwara State Governor are not happy with the manner Uzodimma led the forum

So far over twelve APC Governors have pitched tent with the splitter group







