Kwankwasiyya Movement Backs Obi , Kwankwaso Ticket

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has taken note of the growing public discussion surrounding the political understanding and possible strategic cooperation between our national leader and His Excellency Peter Obi under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

While Nigerians across regions, religions, and political divides have largely welcomed the development as a positive step toward national unity and democratic consolidation, it is unfortunate that some commentators particularly from sections of the Northern political establishment have resorted to selective attacks and misleading narratives aimed specifically at discrediting Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

What appears to be troubling certain interests is not merely the possibility of political cooperation, but the enormous national potential such an alliance represents.

For the first time in recent political history, Nigerians are witnessing the realistic possibility of a broad-based political understanding capable of bridging the long-standing regional divide in opposition politics. Senator Kwankwaso commands one of the most disciplined and organic grassroots political structures in Northern Nigeria, particularly across Kano and the Northwest, while Peter Obi continues to enjoy massive support among youths, urban voters, and large sections of Southern Nigeria.

Naturally, the prospect of both leaders working together introduces a completely new political equation one that transcends ethnicity, religion, and regional sentiment.

This explains the panic in certain quarters.

Unfortunately, rather than objectively analyzing the implications of such national realignment, some commentators have chosen to launch targeted attacks against Senator Kwankwaso, portraying him unfairly as ambitious or disruptive, while describing similar political engagements by others as strategic and patriotic.

This double standard is both unfortunate and revealing.

The truth is simple: any honest political observer understands that the coming together of two leaders with proven electoral strength, independent political structures, and massive youth appeal has the capacity to fundamentally reshape Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

Those attempting to dismiss this reality are not engaging in analysis; they are expressing political fear.

It is important to emphasize that Senator Kwankwaso has consistently demonstrated political courage, independence, and commitment to the democratic aspirations of ordinary Nigerians. His political relevance is not manufactured by media houses or sustained by access to federal power. It is rooted in years of service, grassroots connection, and the trust of millions of Nigerians, especially among the youth and lower-income population.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement therefore rejects the ongoing attempt to reduce a potentially historic national political alignment into petty elite propaganda and personality attacks.

Nigeria today faces enormous economic, security, and governance challenges. Citizens are increasingly demanding issue-based politics, national inclusion, competent leadership, and a credible alternative capable of restoring hope and confidence in the democratic process.

Any political understanding that seeks to unite Nigerians across regional and political lines should be encouraged rather than demonized.

We urge commentators and political stakeholders to embrace fairness, maturity, and national interest in their engagements. Democracy thrives through coalition-building, inclusion, and healthy political competition — not through selective hostility and orchestrated narratives targeted at individuals whose growing acceptance threatens established interests.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains confident, focused, and fully committed to the democratic future of Nigeria. We believe the Nigerian people deserve a political environment built on unity, mutual respect, and constructive national engagement.



