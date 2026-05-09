How Thunder Strike Killed Police Officer In Borno

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of a police inspector, Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as “Buratai,” who lost his life to a thunder strike while on duty in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The public relations officer of the command, ASP Nahum Daso, in a tribute on Friday, said the officer was struck on Wednesday alongside his senior colleague, ASP Wazani Adamu, who survived the incident.

According to him, both officers had attempted to seek shelter before the rain started but were caught by lightning before reaching their destination.

The statement read, “Rain often comes with its own blessings, but this one arrived with a heartbreaking streak of tragedy.

“It was on a quiet Wednesday, 7th May, 2026, at about 2:19 p.m., when Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as ‘Buratai,’ a police officer widely respected for his dedication, commitment, and passion for duty, was carrying out his routine responsibility of coordinating vehicle parking opposite the Borno State Police Command headquarters alongside his senior colleague, ASP Wazani Adamu.

“As strong winds began to gather, both officers reportedly attempted to seek shelter before the rain started. But in a sudden and devastating moment, a loud thunderclap echoed through the atmosphere, followed instantly by a powerful lightning strike that hit both officers while they were still on duty,” he said.

Daso added, “While ASP Wazani Adamu survived in what may be described as a miracle, unfortunately, Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, who was directly impacted, sadly lost his life with partial burns on his body.”

He described Inspector Garba as a man who stood daily under the scorching sun and uncertain weather to maintain order and serve humanity.

“He lost his life, not to violence or conflict, but to the force of the storm.

“Inspector Abdulkadir Garba was more than a police officer to many; he was a familiar face, a hardworking officer, and a symbol of dedication to service,” he said.

The police spokesperson further stated that the officer’s sudden passing had left shock, grief and painful memories in the hearts of colleagues and members of the public who knew him.

“Sometimes, life reminds us how fragile and unpredictable it can be. One moment, duty calls. The next moment, eternity answers,” he said.



