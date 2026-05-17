Tantita Donates 15 Gun Boats To Nigerian Navy, Army

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has commissioned and donated 15 semi-ballistic, glass-reinforced gun boats to the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Army to strengthen efforts against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and pipeline vandalism.

The boats, built by the Nigerian Navy Shipyard Limited in Port Harcourt, were officially handed over during a ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Representing the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General E. E. Emekah praised the initiative, describing it as a strong example of corporate social responsibility and collaboration between the private sector and security agencies.

Tantita’s General Manager Security and Military Liaison, General Efe Edafioghor (rtd), said the boats were built to world-class standards and designed for effective patrol and security operations.

Eight boats were donated to the Nigerian Navy, while seven were handed over to the Nigerian Army to boost joint operational capacity.

Source :NigerDelta Insider