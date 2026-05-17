Rivers APC Primaries: Amaewhule, Dekor, Hart, Others Emerge House Of Reps Candidates

The APC on Saturday concluded its House of Representatives direct primaries in Rivers State, producing candidates for 11 of the 13 federal constituencies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among the successful aspirants are six serving members of the House of Representatives, who secured the party’s ticket for another term.

Also emerging from the primaries are the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, alongside four other first-time contenders for seats in the Green Chamber.

The winners announced by the party are:

Khana/Gokana — Dumnamene Dekor.

Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo — Uche Felix Nwaeke.

Abua-Odual/Ahoada East — Solomon Bob.

Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni — Victor Chukwuemele Obuzor.

Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru — Isobo Jack.

Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro — Frederick Apiafi.

Degema/Bonny — Hart Cyril.

Obio/Akpor — Martin Amaewhule.

Okrika/Ogu-Bolo — Linda Stewart.

Port Harcourt II — Chigeru Amadi.

Port Harcourt I — Igwe Precious.

Political observers say the outcome of the primaries highlights the growing influence of the APC bloc loyal to former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 elections in the state.