Rivers APC Primaries: Amaewhule, Dekor, Hart, Others Emerge House Of Reps Candidates

byCKN NEWS -
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The APC on Saturday concluded its House of Representatives direct primaries in Rivers State, producing candidates for 11 of the 13 federal constituencies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among the successful aspirants are six serving members of the House of Representatives, who secured the party’s ticket for another term.

Also emerging from the primaries are the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, alongside four other first-time contenders for seats in the Green Chamber.

The winners announced by the party are:

Khana/Gokana — Dumnamene Dekor.

Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo — Uche Felix Nwaeke.

Abua-Odual/Ahoada East — Solomon Bob.

Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni — Victor Chukwuemele Obuzor.

Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru — Isobo Jack.

Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro — Frederick Apiafi.

Degema/Bonny — Hart Cyril.

Obio/Akpor — Martin Amaewhule.

Okrika/Ogu-Bolo — Linda Stewart.

Port Harcourt II — Chigeru Amadi.

Port Harcourt I — Igwe Precious.

Political observers say the outcome of the primaries highlights the growing influence of the APC bloc loyal to former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 elections in the state.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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