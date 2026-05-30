Sowore's Party AAC Picks Embattled Actress Doris Ogala As Abia Guber Candidate

Omoyele Sowore party AAC has picked estranged Pastor Chris Okafor ex girlfriend Actress Doris Ogala as their Governorship candidate for Abia State

Ogala who has been having a running battle with the Pastor posted her poster on her social media page

Sowore on his part was recently picked as the Presidential Candidate of the party

Ogala has been at loggerheads with Pastor Okafor over her alleged failed marriage promises

The scandal which rocked the social media spaces for a long time cumulated in the pastor apologising to her publicly

He also got her arrested for defamation, the case is still pending in court

It could not be ascertained what criteria AAC used in picking her

It could be recalled in 2023 , another actress Funke Akindele was the running mate to the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos