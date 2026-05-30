Sowore's Party AAC Picks Embattled Actress Doris Ogala As Abia Guber Candidate

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Omoyele Sowore party AAC has picked estranged Pastor Chris Okafor ex girlfriend Actress Doris Ogala as their Governorship candidate for Abia State 

Ogala who has been having a running battle with the Pastor posted her poster on her social media page 

Sowore on his part was recently picked as the Presidential Candidate of the party 

Ogala has been at loggerheads with Pastor Okafor over her alleged failed marriage promises 

The scandal which rocked the social media spaces for a long time cumulated in the pastor apologising to her publicly 

He also got her arrested for defamation,  the case is still pending in court 

It could not be ascertained what criteria AAC used in picking her

It could be recalled in 2023 , another actress Funke Akindele was the running mate to the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال