Sowore's Party AAC Picks Embattled Actress Doris Ogala As Abia Guber Candidate

Omoyele Sowore party AAC has picked estranged Pastor Chris Okafor ex girlfriend Actress Doris Ogala as their Governorship candidate for Abia State
Ogala who has been having a running battle with the Pastor posted her poster on her social media page
Sowore on his part was recently picked as the Presidential Candidate of the party
Ogala has been at loggerheads with Pastor Okafor over her alleged failed marriage promises
The scandal which rocked the social media spaces for a long time cumulated in the pastor apologising to her publicly
He also got her arrested for defamation, the case is still pending in court
It could not be ascertained what criteria AAC used in picking her
It could be recalled in 2023 , another actress Funke Akindele was the running mate to the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos