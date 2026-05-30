ADC Mocks Tinubu Over Approval Ratings Survey

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted strongly to a nationwide survey by Eagle Badger Data Analytics showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with only 30.2 percent public approval.

In a statement released today, the party described the rating as a “devastating verdict” on the administration.

The ADC noted that 47.5 percent of Nigerians disapprove of Tinubu’s performance, while 62 percent say their living conditions have worsened since May 2023. Rising food prices, high transport costs, shrinking business opportunities, and growing unemployment were highlighted as daily realities confronting Nigerians.

The report also shows that 42.4 percent of citizens describe themselves as “much worse off” than three years ago.

“Families can no longer afford basic food items. Small businesses are shutting down. Young people face diminishing opportunities. Millions of hardworking Nigerians are struggling to provide decent living conditions for their families,” the ADC statement read.

The party further criticized the administration’s handling of insecurity, pointing out that farmers cannot safely access farmlands and communities continue to face attacks from bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers. “After three years in office, the responsibility for these failures rests entirely with President Tinubu and his administration,” the statement added.

According to the ADC, the survey shows a direct link between worsening economic conditions and public disapproval, with more than 73 percent of those whose lives have worsened disapproving of the president’s performance. The party concluded that Nigerians deserve better leadership—one that prioritizes jobs, security, and tangible improvements in living conditions.