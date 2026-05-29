FCTA Warns Event Centre, Hotel Owners Against Use By Illegal Organizations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sounded a note of warning to owners of Event Centres, Hotels and other public buildings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to stop offering their facilities for use by illegal organizations.

The FCTA noted that allocations of lands in the FCT are strictly to carry out lawful activities, adding that "going forward, title documents of any event center, hotel or public building that is used for the gathering of illegal organizations will be revoked."

This was contained in a statement on Friday, by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

"In view of the need to further ensure the security of lives and properties in the FCT and sustain the efforts of security agencies in this regard, usage of Event Centres, Hotels and other public buildings will now be closely monitored.

"This is aimed at ensuring that they are not used by illegal organizations for gatherings capable of disrupting the peace of the nation's capital.

"Owners of these facilities are therefore urged to take cognizance of the legality of organizations seeking to use their facilities and the purpose before letting them out.

"For instance, in this political season, owners of Event Centres and Hotels in particular must ensure that they only deal with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised leadership of political parties in respect of the use of their facilities, and proper records of transactions must be kept.

"Failure to comply with this directive will result to revocation of the title documents such properties."



