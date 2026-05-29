Event Centres : PDP Faction Replies Wike’s Threat

WE WILL RESIST EVERY ATTEMPT TO INTIMIDATE US

We have been informed by the proprietors of A Class Event Centre of the threat by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to shut down their business premises if the Peoples Democratic Party is allowed to use their hall for our presidential candidate ratification ceremonies.





We state here, and for the record, that we had furnished consideration in full to consummate the earlier offer and acceptance. Furthermore, we had duly notified all relevant security agencies about the event. We have directed our lawyers to write, reminding A Class Event Centre of these facts.





Having satisfied these requirements, we reiterate that the special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of President Goodluck Jonathan will hold as scheduled on Saturday, 30th May, 2026, at A Class Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja, by 10 a.m.





We are certain that Nigeria is a country governed by law, and any attempt to use force to suppress political dissent and opposition is an aberration which must be resisted by all people of good conscience. There is nowhere in our laws where the Minister of the FCT is empowered to determine events that should be held and where they should be held. Such limitless powers are strange to a democratic republic, but available and operational only under an emperor - a title that President Tinubu has been struggling to deny.





We invite party leaders from the states, NEC members, and other critical stakeholders to attend the event as scheduled.





Signed:





Comrade Ini Ememobong, mnipr

National Publicity Secretary

Interim National Working Committee

People’s Democratic Party

29052026