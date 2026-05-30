30 Year Old Female Interior Decorator Hacked To Death At Friend's Event In Benin

byCKN NEWS -
0



A 30-year-old interior decorator has been hacked to death at a funeral in Benin City, Edo State.

Esohe Aigbe, has reportedly offered to do a free design job as her contribution to a funeral ceremony. 

According to relatives, she had gone to assist a friend in decorating a funeral venue at Ujo Street in the Ogida area.

After completing the job, she was still at the venue when unidentified persons attacked her.

She was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital with severe injuries but did not survive.

Her remains have been deposited in the mortuary.

Family members have called on security agencies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

So far, no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال