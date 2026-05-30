30 Year Old Female Interior Decorator Hacked To Death At Friend's Event In Benin

A 30-year-old interior decorator has been hacked to death at a funeral in Benin City, Edo State.

Esohe Aigbe, has reportedly offered to do a free design job as her contribution to a funeral ceremony.

According to relatives, she had gone to assist a friend in decorating a funeral venue at Ujo Street in the Ogida area.

After completing the job, she was still at the venue when unidentified persons attacked her.

She was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital with severe injuries but did not survive.

Her remains have been deposited in the mortuary.

Family members have called on security agencies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

So far, no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.