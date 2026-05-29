Serial Killer Admits Killing Over 30 People In Cross Rivers State

A suspected serial killer identified as Akaninyene has been arrested in Creektown, Odukpani LGA, Cross River State following intelligence reports linking him to the disappearance and murder of several persons in the community.

According to reports, security operatives, including men of the Nigerian Army and tactical special forces, tracked the suspect to a secluded hut inside a forest in Abanyama, Ukim Ita Community.

The suspect allegedly attempted to flee after trying to retrieve a weapon from the hut but was quickly apprehended by security operatives.

During a search of the hideout, operatives reportedly discovered eight shallow graves containing bodies buried without heads, with plantain crops planted over the graves to conceal them.

Akaninyene allegedly confessed during interrogation to killing about 30 people in the area. He also reportedly revealed that a female accomplice helped lure victims before they were killed.

The latest incident, said to have occurred on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, reportedly raised suspicion after residents heard cries and a struggle from the victim.

Community leaders and youths alerted authorities, leading to the operation that resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the incident is still being investigated by the police.

Source:NigerDelta Insider