Shock As Assailants Behead Three Women In Enugu State

Tragedy struck communities in Enugu State after two separate attacks allegedly led to the deaths of three women over the weekend in Igbo-Etiti Local Council.

In the first incident, which occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday in Ukehe, a 40-year-old suspect, Anikwe Onyebuchi, allegedly used a cutlass to kill his 60-year-old mother, Felicia Anikwe, in the Nkporogwu area of the community.

Residents alleged that the attack followed an argument over food after the woman was reportedly unable to provide him with a meal on his return home. A video circulating on social media showed the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood, while an angry mob descended on the suspect before security operatives intervened.

In a separate incident at Agu-Ekwegbe community, another suspect, Joshua Eze, allegedly killed his sister, Nwabuche Eze, and her daughter, Favour Eze. The motive for the attack has yet to be established.

Confirming the incidents, the Nigeria Police Force said the remains of Felicia Anikwe had been recovered for possible autopsy.

Police also disclosed that the bodies of Nwabuche Eze and her daughter were discovered in a shallow grave alongside a dead white cock, raising suspicions of possible ritual involvement.

The command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said Onyebuchi was rescued from a mob that had severely beaten him and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He added that Joshua Eze later died in hospital after he was also attacked by a mob before police intervention.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mamman Giwa, condemned the killings and directed a full-scale investigation into the incidents. He also warned residents against taking the law into their own hands and urged members of the public to hand over suspects to lawful authorities for proper prosecution.



