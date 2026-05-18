Rumbles In APC As House Of Reps Members Fail To Secure Return Tickets At Primaries

The House of Representatives primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections have ignited one of the most intense internal political crises in recent years, with at least 26 serving lawmakers losing return tickets.

Several other aspirants were disqualified, and multiple withdrawals were recorded amid allegations of manipulation, imposition, and consensus engineering.

From Rivers, Edo, Imo, Lagos, Kwara, Benue, Ekiti, Plateau, to Cross Rivers, the primaries exposed widening fractures within the ruling party, as governors, power blocs, and political godfathers wrestled for control of candidacies, sidelining several sitting legislators.

The fallout has already triggered threats of litigation, with aggrieved lawmakers insisting the primaries fell short of democratic standards.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed that 14 aspirants were disqualified during screening, stating that they “failed to scale the party’s screening exercise conducted in line with established procedures and guidelines.”

However, he did not provide specific reasons.

Among those affected were four serving lawmakers, Iduma Igariwey (Ebonyi), Awaji-Inombek Abiante (Rivers), Anderson Allison (Rivers) and Boma Goodhead (Rivers).

Other affected aspirants are Adefisoye Tajudeen, Olusegun Ategbole, Seun Ajongbolo, Arowole Ayodeji, Morufu Ibrahim, Oseni Oyeniyi, Olaleye Adedipe, Bashir Bello, Sanni Ogembe and retired Air Commodore John Opara.

The disqualification of Rivers lawmakers further intensified tensions in the state’s APC structure, already divided between camps loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and those aligned with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The party qualified four aspirants, including former Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.

Harry-Banigo, who served as deputy governor under former governor and current FCT Minister, Wike, is the serving senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District.

Also disqualified were former presidential aspirant, Tein Jackrich; Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree; and former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

Danagogo is widely regarded as an ally of Governor Fubara and had served in the governor’s administration before the political crisis in Rivers escalated.

Party insiders linked the disqualifications to the ongoing political struggle between camps loyal to Wike and those supporting Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC, however, cleared figures widely viewed as allies of Wike, including former PDP state chairman, Felix Obuah, and Senator Allwell Onyesoh.

The Rivers APC Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga, said the list had been approved by the party’s national secretariat and advised members “to take note and comply accordingly.”

But party loyalists in Rivers accused the leadership of weaponising the screening process.

One party source alleged, “The screening process is being used to settle political scores ahead of 2027. It is no longer about competence or popularity.”

One of the biggest upsets came in Edo State, where House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere lost his Owan Federal Constituency ticket to former Commissioner for Mining, Andrew Ijegbai.

Ihonvbere rejected the result outright, declaring, “I did not lose the election. They did not even come to the field. They wrote some meaningless results and abused the returning officer to make an announcement.”

He added firmly, “I’m a party man. So, I will go to appeal.”

Another Edo lawmaker, Esosa Iyawe, also lost the Oredo ticket to former Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu. He alleged widespread irregularities, stating, “The process fell far short of the democratic standards and directives laid down by President Bola Tinubu.

“Some of my supporters were assaulted and prevented from participating freely.”

Party loyalists in the state accused the APC leadership of weaponising the screening process to settle political scores ahead of the 2027 elections.

Iyawe, who defected from the Labour Party to the APC in 2024, rejected the result and alleged widespread irregularities and violence.

According to him, the adoption of consensus arrangements in most wards disenfranchised party members and violated provisions of the Electoral Act.

Henry Okojie emerged unopposed as the party’s candidate for Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency.

Tension in Kwara

Tension erupted in Kwara State after Tijani Kayode reportedly scored zero votes, prompting him to question the credibility of the exercise.

The member representing Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency lost to Rafiu Ajakaye, believed to enjoy the backing of allies of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Questioning the legitimacy of the process, the lawmaker hinted at possible litigation.

“Did they conduct an election in the first place? Did the person they announced as the winner participate in the primaries? They announced him as the winner, but this may end up in litigation,” Kayode said.

Also, a major stakeholders’ group openly opposed what it described as attempts to secure a third Senate term for the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin on Sunday, the Kwara South APC Opinion Leaders, through former council chairman, Uthman Alabi, warned against any move capable of undermining internal democracy ahead of Monday’s senatorial primary.

“Today, we speak as a committed APC group in Kwara South. We are united by one common objective to ensure that the ongoing primary elections in our state are conducted in a free, fair, transparent, credible, and democratic manner,” Alabi stated.

The stakeholders declared support for former Federal Character Commission chairman, Dr Muheebat Dankaka, describing her as the preferred candidate of the district.

In Ogun State, four members of the House of Representatives, including the Deputy Chief Whip, Isiaka Ibrahim, representing Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency, who was attempting his fourth term bid, lost to the consensus arrangement of the party.

Isiaka lost the ticket to the immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Motunrayo Adeleye.

Isiaka had been anllegedly under pressure to step down for Adeleye, a two-time member of the state House of Assembly.

The lawmaker accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of orchestrating an “affirmation” process in favour of a preferred aspirant.

“There was no primary election in my federal constituency, because my governor didn’t allow it. He only gave a directive for an affirmation of his anointed candidate,” Isiaka alleged.

“I did not lose my primary election because none existed.”

The lawmaker circulated videos purportedly showing irregular counting procedures and alleged multiple voting during the exercise.

“Despite being the sole candidate for the governor, see the counting on the line… 1, 12, 40, 100… No membership cards,” he lamented.

“At Isheri Ojodu, once you’re counted in the front, you go back to line up again,” he added.

Other incumbents who failed include Abiodun Akinlade, representing Ipokia/Yewa South, who wanted a fifth term, Tunji Akinosi representing Ado-Odo/Ota, Femi Ogunbanwo representing Odogbolu/Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North East and Mrs Adesola Elegbeji, representing Remo federal constituency.

The winners include Joseph Adegbesan, the incumbent representing Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside; Daddah for Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency, Mrs Funmi Efuwape for Ikenne/Remo North/ Sagamu, Adijat Adeleye for Ifo/Ewekoro and Dr Toyin Taiwo for Ipokia/Yewa South

Others are Afolabi Afuape, the incumbent representing Abeokuta South; Olumide Osoba, who won his fourth term bid to represent Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode. Gboyega Isiaka also won his bid to represent Imeko-Afon/Yewa North for the second term and Ayobami Bashorun for Ado-Odo/Ota constituency.

The loyalists of former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in a statement on Sunday, cited alleged plans by some agents of the state government to unleash violence on the supporters of the former governor, hence their decision not to participate in the primary.

The APC stakeholders said they have also urged Daniel to stay away from the scheduled Senate primary.

In Imo State, four serving lawmakers lost their return tickets during primaries conducted using the Option A4 voting system.

The affected lawmakers were Matthew Nwogu, Miriam Onuoha, Harrison Nwadike and Emeka Chinese.

New candidates who emerged include Ngozi Pat-Ekeji, Chukwudi Anyanwuocha, Sandra Inyama, Canice Omeogo, Jonas Okeke, Uchenna Agasu, Dibiagwu Eugene, Cosmos Maduba, Akarachi Amadi and Tochi Okere.

Before the exercise, Governor Hope Uzodimma had assured stakeholders that the primaries would respect zoning and equity arrangements.





According to him, the APC adopted the Option A4 system because it would “guarantee transparency, credibility and wider participation of party members.”





The governor also urged aspirants to embrace sportsmanship, noting that elections naturally produce winners and losers.





Despite losing her return ticket, Onuoha accepted the outcome and pledged loyalty to the party leadership.





“I am a loyal party woman, and I’m loyal to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State. The party is supreme,” she said.





“I do not intend to challenge the outcome except the system decides to have a rethink.”





The story was the same in Lagos, as a powerful party bloc again shaped the outcome of the primaries.

Obasa for Reps

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, displaced incumbent Hameed Adewale in Agege Federal Constituency, while Kafilat Ogbara reportedly lost the Kosofe ticket to Kosofe council chairman Moyosore Oshinowo.





An aspirant, Remi Oluwalogbon-Odunsi, rejected the results, arguing that the figures and declarations being circulated did not reflect any voting process conducted in Kosofe.





“I reject the purported results being circulated and announced in respect of the primary election held yesterday,” she said.





In Ekiti State, three serving members of the House of Representatives lost their bids to secure APC tickets for the January 2027 National Assembly elections.





Announcing the results in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the Chairman of the APC House of Representatives Primary Election Committee for Ekiti State, Wasiu Adedoyin, confirmed that Niyi Ojuawo lost the Ekiti South I ticket to Toyin Okoro, while Akinlayo Kolawole was defeated by former lawmaker Ibrahim Olarewaju for Ekiti North II Federal Constituency.





Similarly, Biodun Omoleye lost his return ticket to the Ekiti State Commissioner, Dapo Karounwi.





However, Olusola Fatoba and Femi Bamisile secured return tickets for Ekiti Central I and Ekiti South II, respectively.





The contest involving House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, and former federal lawmaker, Bimbo Daramola, for Ekiti North I was declared inconclusive following violence and irregularities.





Adedoyin said, “For Ekiti North Federal Constituency I, it is the National Working Committee of the party that will determine the result. The exercise was marred by violence and other irregularities, so it was not concluded.”





The outcome immediately triggered outrage among aspirants and party stakeholders.





Kolawole rejected the result of the Ekiti North II primary, describing the exercise as “a disgrace to democracy.”





“The election was in shambles. It was a disgrace to democracy. In fact, there was no election. Figures were written in most areas, people queued, no voting, the results announced were fabricated,” he said.





Another aspirant, Victor Kolade, who contested the Ekiti Central II ticket, also condemned the process.





“The conduct of Saturday’s APC primary election in my constituency was filthy and disappointing,” he said.





Ekiti State lawmaker, Teju Okuyiga, who contested for Ekiti South II, equally rejected the result, alleging deliberate exclusion and manipulation.





“The exercise was a sham and fell far short of the minimum standards for a free, fair and credible party primary,” she said.





Okuyiga accused party leaders of undermining gender representation and internal democracy.





“When party leaders actively work against inclusion and gender representation, it weakens our party’s credibility and alienates the very people we seek to represent,” she added.





The crisis in Ekiti further escalated after former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, and former House member, Bamidele Faparusi, jointly expressed concern over the conduct of the APC primaries.





In a statement issued on Sunday, both politicians listed several alleged irregularities, including “absence of proper voter accreditation, intimidation of voters, coercion of party officials to support preferred aspirants, lack of official result sheets at ward level and exclusion of aspirants’ agents from collation centres.”





Death in Plateau





In Plateau State, the APC primary election turned deadly after a resident identified as Sani Abdullahi was killed during violence at the venue of the House of Representatives primary in Mangu Local Government Area.





Eyewitnesses told journalists that the crisis erupted after frustrated party members protested delays caused by the absence of electoral officers.





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A resident, Ibrahim Sale, explained, “The exercise was supposed to take place on Saturday morning, but it did not take place due to the absence of returning officers. So, the youths started protesting, alleging that the delay was deliberate.”





According to him, security operatives later attempted to disperse the protesters after some youths blocked government officials from leaving the venue.





“As soon as the security personnel arrived, the youths started throwing stones at them. The security personnel then started shooting, and a stray bullet hit the victim, killing him,” he said.





Outspoken lawmaker Yusuf Gagdi, who contested for the position of Speaker of the House in 2023, lost his bid for renomination to Dr John Tongshinen.





Alia vs Akume





Meanwhile, one of the fiercest internal battles within the APC played out in Benue State, where the political camp of Governor Hyacinth Alia recorded sweeping victories over allies of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.





Results announced on Sunday by the Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Election Committee in Benue, Alhaji Sabiu Mahuta, showed that most victorious candidates were aligned with Governor Alia.





Among them were serving lawmaker Ojotu Ojema for Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Terfa Ikper for Makurdi/Guma, Gideon Inyom for Buruku, Terhemba Nongo for Gwer East/Gwer West and Professor Kohol Iormem for Kwande/Ushongo.





Other winners include Solomon Wombo, Livinus Tsar, Peter Egbodo and Anthony Agom, all reportedly loyal to the governor.





The outcome represented a major setback for Senator Akume’s camp, with several of his allies losing the primaries.





Among those defeated were Dzua Yortyom, Dickson Tarkighir, Austin Achado and Sesoo Ikpacher.





Two serving House of Representatives members, Terseer Ugbor and David Ogewo, also lost their return tickets during the exercise.





However, the wife of the SGF, Mrs Regina Akume, who represents Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, secured victory in her constituency.





Similarly, Blessing Onuh, daughter of former Senate President and current ADC National Chairman, David Mark, also won the APC primary for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency.





The Benue primaries further deepened controversy over alleged automatic ticket arrangements within the party.





Senator Akume had earlier claimed during a reconciliation meeting in Makurdi that President Tinubu directed that serving lawmakers and governors should be granted automatic tickets.





But Governor Alia publicly rejected the claim, insisting that neither the President nor the APC National Chairman supported automatic tickets.





“The issue of automatic ticket is beyond me and the SGF,” the governor had said, adding that the national leadership insisted there would be “no automatic ticket for any aspirant.”





In Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, and Kogi, consensus arrangements largely determined outcomes, sidelining several incumbents.





In Katsina, the home state of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, backlash trailed the APC’s consensus strategy.





Serving lawmakers, including Sani Danlami, Abubakar Kusada, Aminu Jamo and Dalhatu Tafoki, reportedly lost out during negotiations that produced preferred candidates.





In Kebbi State, consensus arrangements forced out several incumbents.





Mansur Musa Jega lost his return ticket after former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afar Jega, emerged as the consensus candidate for Jega/Gwandu/Aleiro Federal Constituency.





Another incumbent, Ibrahim Bello, stepped down during negotiations that produced Bello Rilisco as a candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency.





Similarly, four lawmakers lost return tickets in Jigawa State. They include Muktar Muhammad, Ibrahim Auyo, Sa’adu Taura and Yusif Miga.





In Kano, Nasiru Bala Ja’oji emerged unopposed through consensus arrangements described as aimed at “ensuring unity and peaceful coexistence.”





The chairman of the consensus committee, Prof. Halilu Bello Rogo, said the process followed party guidelines aimed at ensuring “unity and peaceful coexistence.”





In Gombe State, APC aspirant Alfred-John Attajiri rejected the outcome of the Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency primary, alleging that results were announced despite no election taking place.





“The announcement of results for an election that was never held is a direct assault on democracy,” he said, claiming there was evidence showing that no valid electoral process occurred across the constituency.





In the list released by the APC leadership in Kogi State, former governor Yahaya Bello, whose eligibility had generated speculation in recent days, was among those cleared.





Bello was cleared for the Kogi Central Senatorial District contest, where he is expected to battle Momoh Obaro and Ibrahim Adoke.





In Kogi West, incumbent Senator Sunday Karimi emerged as the consensus candidate following a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Governor Usman Ododo.





Although former Senator Smart Adeyemi and several others were cleared to contest, political observers believe the consensus arrangement significantly strengthened Karimi’s position ahead of the primary.





In Ebonyi, former Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, emerged as the party’s candidate after defeating other contenders in the exercise conducted across wards in Afikpo and Edda local government areas.





Declaring the result, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Kennedy Ekong, said Ekumankama scored the highest number of votes cast.





Speaking after his victory, Ekumankama praised party members for what he described as a transparent and credible process.





“The Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency stands to witness effective, people-oriented and impactful representation if elected during the forthcoming 2027 general elections,” he said.





Former Kaduna Central Senatorial aspirant, Yerima Shettima, formally withdrew from the race and pledged loyalty to the APC leadership ahead of the general elections.





Announcing his decision during a press conference on Sunday, Shettima said his withdrawal followed “wide consultations and deep reflection.”





“After wide consultations and deep reflection, I have decided to respect the decision of our great party regarding the senatorial contest,” he stated.





In contrast, the campaign organisation for Sani Dakaci rejected the outcome of the Igabi Federal Constituency primary won by incumbent Hussaini Jallo.

Dakaci’s camp alleged widespread irregularities and manipulation.

“Our representatives… have been on the ground since 6:00 am. Regrettably, no party officials are present to supervise or distribute these materials,” campaign spokesman Ibrahim Danfulani said.

Alfred-John Attajiri rejected the outcome of the Balanga/Billiri primary in Gombe, insisting that “results were announced for an election that was never held.”

“The announcement of results for an election that was never held is a direct assault on democracy,” he stated.

Most candidates in Borno emerged through consensus or affirmation arrangements.

APC electoral committee chairman Jones Ode Erue said two aspirants emerged unopposed, five through consensus, two through direct primaries, while the Askira-Uba/Hawul primary remained inconclusive.

He described the exercise as “peaceful and orderly.”

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu secured a third-term ticket in Abia State.

“I am happy that my people found me worthy to go back to the House of Representatives,” Kalu said. ‘’They massively came out to endorse me for my third term.”

He added, “We are coming back to support the policies of this administration. We know more reforms and innovations will come.”

Other lawmakers who secured tickets included Nkeiru Onyejeocha, Chris Nkwonta, Uzor Azubuike and several others in Abia.

In Delta, Ndudi Elumelu defeated Ngozi Okolie in a contentious primary that opponents claimed was altered after venue changes.

The National Assembly Primaries Appeal Committee in Delta State urged dissatisfied aspirants to formally submit complaints.

Committee chairman Chukwuemeka Ujam said the party remained committed to “a transparent and credible process free from interference.”

In Cross River, at least five sitting lawmakers lost their tickets, underscoring the scale of incumbency losses nationwide.

In Oyo State, the APC released the names of candidates that emerged from Saturday’s House of Representatives primaries across the 14 federal constituencies.

Among those returned were Akinola Alabi for Egbeda/Ona-Ara, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe for Oluyole, and Akeem Adeyemi for Afijio/Atiba/Oyo East/Oyo West.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Primaries Elections Committee, Mojeed Alabi, described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

However, no fewer than seven senatorial aspirants were disqualified out of the 12 who purchased the party forms ahead of today’s primaries.

Alabi confirmed that only five aspirants were cleared by the party.

Findings indicate those disqualified include Afeez Bolaju; Ademola Alli; Wasiu Ajimobi; Kolapo Kola-Daisi; Faozey Oladotun; Akinremi Alade and Hussain Yusuff.

Those cleared for the primary are Remi Oseni (Oyo South); Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central); Prof Adeolu Akande (Oyo North); Hannah Ogunesan (Oyo North) and Adegbola (Oyo North).

In Adamawa State, controversy trailed the APC House of Representatives primaries after party loyalists aligned with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri reportedly secured tickets in all eight federal constituencies.

Former APC North-East Vice Chairman, Umar Duhu, defended the outcome, saying party supremacy must prevail and urging aggrieved aspirants to remain loyal to the party.

However, some aspirants alleged that no primaries took place in parts of the state.

Vrati Nzonzo claimed protests erupted in Demsa, Numan and Lamurde over alleged fabrication of results.

“Some people came and started writing results of primaries that did not take place,” he alleged.

Two sitting members of the Federal House of Representatives lost their bids for return tickets in Nasarawa State.

Mohammed Ari, representing Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency and Jeremiah Umaru, representing Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba federal constituency failed to secure their party’s approval for re-election.

The winners are Mohammed Al-bashir for Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency, Daniel Ogazi for Keffi/Kokona/Karu Federal Constituency, Tony Shammah for Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, and Mohammed Al-Makura, who won for Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency through a consensus mode after his rival, Isaac Kigbu, withdrew from the race on Saturday.

Declaring the results in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Sunday, Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Elections committee of the APC, Musa Guri, disclosed that results for the Awe/Doma/Keana federal constituency were still being collated and will be announced in due time.

However, the party in Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in across River State on Saturday overcame internal disagreements over a proposed consensus arrangement and successfully conducted direct primaries to produce Victor Abang, the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, as its candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Abang emerged the winner of the exercise after polling 10,850 votes, defeating four other aspirants in a contest party stakeholders described as peaceful, transparent and reflective of internal democracy.

The primary followed days of political consultations and intense negotiations aimed at producing a consensus candidate, a move that eventually failed to secure unanimous acceptance among aspirants and stakeholders.

Among those who contested the ticket were former Secretary to the Cross River State Government, Tina Banku; Chief Whip of the Cross River State House of Assembly and member representing Boki II State Constituency, Hilary Bisong; former lawmaker, Cletus Obun; Joseph Enu; and former Commissioner for Works, Dan Asu.

Declaring the results at the APC constituency headquarters in Ikom, the returning officer, Eka Williams, said the party adopted direct primaries after efforts to sustain a consensus arrangement collapsed.

He said, “The process was conducted in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the APC constitution.

“Party members across the constituency were allowed to decide who should fly the APC flag in 2027 freely.”

Reacting to his victory, Abang thanked party members for what he described as “an overwhelming vote of confidence” and appealed to other aspirants to support his re-election bid.

“This victory belongs to the APC family in Ikom/Boki. We may have had different interests before the primaries, but now is the time to unite and move forward together,” he said.

Former aspirant, Banku, also congratulated Abang and praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“The most important thing is that the party remained peaceful and members were allowed to participate freely in the process,” she stated.

Similarly, Bisong accepted the outcome and urged his supporters to remain calm and loyal to the APC.

“The party’s decision should be respected in the interest of unity and progress,” he said.

Stakeholders at the exercise said the successful conduct of the primaries had helped calm tensions within the constituency and strengthened the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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