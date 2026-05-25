Senators Who Lost 2027 Tickets Lead Mass Defection From APC In Bauchi

The aftermath of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Bauchi State has sparked growing discontent leading to mass defection of both prominent chieftains and their supporters

Lawmaker representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Buba Umar, has resigned from the APC and declared his membership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

This comes days after his withdrawal from the APC governorship primary election, citing irregularities.

Also, the Senator representing Bauchi North, Samaila Kaila Dahuwa, has resigned from the APC after losing his return ticket, joining the PRP.

Buba cited the “absence of internal democracy, lack of fairness, marginalisation of genuine party members, and increasing disregard for the opinions and aspirations of grassroots supporters within the APC.”

He said his decision to join PRP came after extensive consultations with political associates, youths, women groups, party stakeholders, and supporters across Bauchi South Senatorial District and Bauchi State at large.

Buba said PRP remains a political platform built on the principles of justice, transparency, accountability, inclusiveness, and people-oriented leadership, with strong commitment to the democratic values enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Buba explained that his movement to the PRP is aimed at strengthening democratic governance, protecting the interests of the common people, and providing effective and responsive representation for the citizens.

“Our people deserve better governance, better opportunities, and leadership that truly listens to their concerns. Politics should be about service to humanity, justice, development, and improving the living conditions of the masses,” Buba said.

The Senator urged his supporters and political allies to join him in PRP to continue the “collective struggle” for good governance, social justice, accountability, and sustainable development across Bauchi State.

Among those who departed is the incumbent member representing the Jama’are/Itas-Gadau federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rabilu Bala Kashuri, who announced his resignation with immediate effect.

Kashuri, who sought reelection ticket but was unsuccessful, tendered his resignation from the ruling party in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Kashuri Ward in the Itas/Gadau Local Government Area.

Similarly, the 2023 deputy governorship candidate and former member of the House Representatives, Hon Shehu Aliyu Musa, also resigned from the APC.

Musa, who contested the APC ticket for the Bauchi South Senatorial District, cited “lack of purposeful leadership, unfair treatment of party members and lack of cohesion among leaders of the party”

Since the announcement of the results APC gubernatorial primaries several aspirants and stakeholders have resigned from the APC, citing a lack of transparency and violations of internal democracy.

In a related development, former majority leader of Bauchi House of Assembly an aspirant for the Katagum Federal Constituency, Hon Tijjani Mohammed Aliyu, resigned from the party, alleging that the primaries were marred by predetermined results, vote allocation, and gross violations of party guidelines. According to him, the exercise undermined the principles of internal democracy upon which the APC was founded.

In a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of the APC in Madangala Ward, Katagum Local Government Area, he wrote: “I write to formally notify you of my intention to resign my membership of the party (Membership No. APC 051203000049) in your ward, with immediate effect.”

“This decision follows recent developments regarding party activities, particularly the conduct of the 2026 primaries for various elective positions. After careful observation and review, I am convinced that the process was marred by predetermined results, the outright allocation of votes, and non-compliance with the guidelines for the conduct of said primaries.”

Another chieftain, Hon. Abubakar Dahuwa Abdulkadir, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Yamman Katagum, also withdrew his membership from the party.

He described the primaries as unfair, discriminatory, and contrary to democratic ethics.

He alleged that the APC failed to conduct the planned direct primary election for the Azare/Madangala State Assembly constituency.

Hon. Sulaiman Sunusi Lalaye, an aspirant who sought to represent the Bauchi Constituency in the State House of Assembly, announced his resignation from the APC.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC in Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward, Bauchi Local Government Area, dated May 22, 2026, Lalaye stated that although he had been a member of the party since its formation, he decided to leave due to persistent irregularities and injustice within the organization.

Hon. Sulaiman Sunusi Lalaye formally notified the party of his decision to withdraw his candidacy for the State House of Assembly on the APC platform.

Hon. Rabi’u Abubakar Bishi announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of the Kangere/Turum Ward.

“I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the All Progressives Congress. I have taken this step due to internal crises and injustice, among other issues, which I can no longer bear. This resignation will enable me to remain committed to my principles of fighting for good governance in our state,” Bishi said

Many aggrieved members alleged that no direct primaries were conducted in the state, insisting that candidates were merely handpicked through what they described as “selection and imposition”.