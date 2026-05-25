2027 : 12 Lagos Assembly Members Failed In Return Bid ( Full List)

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially released the names of candidates who emerged victorious in the party’s House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections, amid growing protests and allegations by some aspirants that original winners of the primaries were allegedly replaced with different names on the final list.





The list, signed by Lagos APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, confirms the emergence of 24 candidates for the House of Representatives and 40 candidates for the Lagos State House of Assembly across the state.

12 current House of Assembly members failed in their bid to return to the House

The release of the candidates’ list comes days after tension and controversy rocked parts of the Lagos APC, with several aspirants and supporters staging protests over alleged manipulation of primary election results in some constituencies.





Some aggrieved party members claimed that candidates who reportedly won during the primaries were allegedly replaced with other names in the final list submitted by the party leadership. The allegations have sparked internal disagreements within the ruling party, particularly in constituencies where supporters insist the announced candidates did not reflect the outcome of the elections conducted at the ward and constituency levels.





Lagos Reporters had earlier reported protests and demonstrations by loyalists of some aspirants who accused party leaders of attempting to overturn the will of delegates and party members during the primary process.





Among the notable winners for the House of Representatives are James Abiodun Faleke, who secured the APC ticket for Ikeja Federal Constituency, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa for Agege Federal Constituency, and Babajimi Benson for Ikorodu Federal Constituency.





Other successful candidates include Muftau Egberongbe (Apapa), Moses Olanrewaju (Amuwo-Odofin), Adeyemi Alli (Mushin I), Moses Oluwatosin Fayinka (Mushin II), and Fuad Kayode Laguda (Surulere I).





Lanre Okunnola emerged for Surulere II, while Fuad Atanda-Lawal secured victory in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency. Bello Monsuru Oloyede clinched the Oshodi-Isolo II ticket, while Kolade David Alabi emerged as the party’s candidate for Somolu.





Benjamin Adeyemi Olabinjo won the Ifako-Ijaiye primary, while Bolaji Kayode Robert secured the Ojo Federal Constituency ticket. Paul Abioye Kalejaiye emerged for Ajeromi-Ifelodun, while Dolapo Badru and Kayode Moshood Akiolu secured Lagos Island I and Lagos Island II respectively.





In Alimosho Federal Constituency, Olabisi Adebanjo emerged as the APC candidate, becoming the only female candidate among the 24 House of Representatives flag bearers announced by the party.





Adebayo Balogun emerged for Ibeju-Lekki, Taiwo Aiyedun secured Oshodi-Isolo I, while Dele Osinowo won the Kosofe Federal Constituency primary.





Also on the list are Segun Adeniran Onilude for Badagry, Wale Raji for Epe, and Adekunle Omolaja for Lagos Mainland.





For the Lagos State House of Assembly primaries, Mojisola Meranda emerged for Apapa Constituency I, while Musibau Lawal secured the ticket for Apapa II.





Barakat Bakare-Odunuga won the Surulere I primary, Damilola Ayinde-Marshall emerged for Surulere II, and Oluwagbemiga Abiola secured victory in Agege I.





In Eti-Osa, Saheed Bankole emerged for Eti-Osa I, while Gbolahan Yishawu secured the Eti-Osa II ticket. Oladipo Olayinka Ajomale and Mayowa Alakija emerged for Oshodi-Isolo I and II respectively.





For Ikorodu Constituencies I and II, Toyin Gafar and Moshood Aro emerged victorious, while Orekoya Abiodun and Moruf Alli-Balogun won the Somolu I and II primaries.





Temitope Adedeji Adewale and Rasheed Lanre Makinde secured the tickets for Ifako-Ijaiye I and II respectively, while Oluwaseun Adebisi Ege and Suraju Tijani emerged for Ojo I and II.





In Ikeja, Adedamola Kasumu and Adeseyi Lawal emerged victorious for Constituencies I and II respectively. Saad Lukmon Olumoh secured the ticket for Ajeromi-Ifelodun I, while Sabur Akanbi Oluwa emerged for Ajeromi-Ifelodun II.





Lara Olumegbon-Lawal won Lagos Island Constituency I, while Yusuf Nurudeen Abiodun secured Lagos Island II. Olatunji Lukmon Jimoh-Orelope and Joseph Kehinde also emerged victorious for Alimosho Constituencies I and II.