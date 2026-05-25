29-year-old Lady Murdered, Body Dumped In Abuja Canal

A 29-year-old Sociology graduate of the Kogi State University, Blessing Moshood, was m8rdered and her body dumped in a canal in Jikwoyi, Abuja.

Speaking on Sunday, May 24, 2026, a sister of the deceased, Abigail Moshood, said Blessing left their home around 8pm on Thursday, after speaking with someone on the phone.

Abigail said the deceased later called about an hour later, saying she would be returning home briefly to pick up her phone charger which she had forgotten said the family became worried after they did not hear from Blessing again and she failed to return home the following day.

“We later heard people talking about the body of a woman discovered inside a canal, and someone described the type of hairstyle the deceased had on, which matched my sister’s,” she said.

“My mother started crying, and we also learnt that policemen from the Jikwoyi Police Station had evacuated the corpse, which was found half-naked with only a top on, to a mortuary in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Abigail said she later visited the Jikwoyi Police Station to inquire about the incident and was shown photographs of the deceased.

FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation into the case is ongoing.