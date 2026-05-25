Police Arrest Alleged Drug Kingpin, Seize ‘Illicit Drugs’ Worth ₦7.8bn In Lagos Raid

Operatives of the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in a joint operation involving the Special Protection Unit, SPU, and Divisional Police detectives, have uncovered a major drug trafficking network in Lagos.

The sting operation led to the seizure of hundreds of bags of suspected Canadian Loud worth billions of naira.

The SPU team received the intelligence and collaborated with the Zone 2 Headquarters.

The operation was coordinated with technical expertise and guidance from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Olohundare Jimoh.

The raid took place in an apartment inside an estate in Mende, Maryland.

Officers arrested several suspects, including the alleged kingpin, Eke Henry Ifeanyi, 41.

Police said the illicit substances were recovered from his residence.

Addressing journalists at the scene on Saturday, May 23, AIG Jimoh said the command had mounted surveillance on the suspect for several months before his arrest on May 19.

He revealed that during the operation, the suspect offered a bribe of ₦500 million to the SPU Commander in an attempt to make the team stand down and allow him to contact his associates to move the consignment elsewhere.

The offer was rejected outright, and the commander immediately documented the attempt for further investigation.

AIG Jimoh stated that the Special Protection Unit was deployed alongside divisional teams to secure the perimeter and prevent escape or interference with evidence.

He said the unit acted on months of surveillance and technical intelligence before moving in.