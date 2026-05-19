Senate Primary: Ibikunle Amosun Fails In Bid To Win APC Ticket

Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Ogun Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general election, trouncing former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Senator Olugbenga Obadara, others in a direct primary conducted via the Option A4 system.

The primary, held peacefully across the six local government areas of the district, on Monday saw party members queue behind the photographs of their preferred aspirants in an open field . The exercise recorded a massive turnout with no reports of violence or rancour.





Results announced by the presiding officer, Hon. Obafemi Onakoya, at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta, showed Senator Salisu amassing 85,804 votes to emerge the party’s flag bearer. Senator Ibikunle Amosun polled 146 votes, while Senator Olugbenga Obadara secured 439 votes. Hon. Adebola Sofela got 49, Hon. Muraino Banjoko 83, and Dr. Emmanuel Soyoola scored zero. Sofola, Banjoko, and Soyoola had stepped down before the primary.

The Option A4 mode allowed accredited party members to physically line up behind the candidate of their choice in full public view, a process hailed by stakeholders as reinforcing internal democracy.

In Odeda Local Government, Senator Salisu swept Itesi Ward 2, the home ward of Senator Obadara, with 658 votes to Obadara’s 11. In Ewekoro, he recorded landslide wins: 715 votes at Arigbajo Ward 3, 701 at Itori Ward 4, and 753 at Obada Ward 10. At Oke-Aro/Ibaragun Ward 7 in Ifo Local Government, Salisu garnered 1,872 votes against Obadara’s 6.

Senator Salisu cast his own vote at Ward 10, Opeji, in Odeda LGA, alongside party faithful.

A ward leader in Ifo, Alhaji Ganiyu Oladipupo, described the primary as the most transparent he had witnessed. “The process was smooth. There was no intimidation, no vote-buying — just pure democratic expression. We thank President Tinubu and Governor Abiodun for allowing internal democracy to thrive,” he said.

In Abeokuta South, former councillor Mrs. Funmilayo Adeoti said the experience rekindled her faith in the party. “I voted at Ward 5. Everything was orderly. Senator Salisu is our choice. No violence, no shouting — just progressives doing the right thing.”

Party leaders present included Executive Chairman of Obafemi Owode, Hon. Amb. Ogunsola Adesina Lanre, alongside Rt. Hon. Tunji Egbetokun at Ajebo Ward; Odeda LG Chairman, Dr. Folasade Adeyemo, at Ward 7, Obantoko; and Ifo LG Chairman at Agbado Ward 4. The Director-General of Salisu’s campaign council, Engr. Babatunde Adesina, voted in Obafemi-Owode.

Reacting after casting his vote, an elated Senator Salisu thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, party leaders, electoral officials, security agencies, and the members for the peaceful conduct. “Today, I stood with my fellow progressives. You queued under the sun, casting your votes with hope. I am humbled by the trust you place in me. No rancour, no chaos — just committed progressives standing for what is right,” he said.

Political watchers say the smooth Option A4 direct primary signals the APC’s resolve to deepen internal democracy ahead of the 2027 polls.