Senate Primary: Hope Uzodimma Floors Rochas , Others To Pick Ticket

Governor Hope Uzodimma has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Imo West Senatorial District, Orlu Zone, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The declaration was made at the party’s collation headquarters in Orlu Local Government Area by the Chairman and Returning Officer of the National Assembly APC Primary Election Committee for Imo State, Rear Admiral Williams Kayode (rtd).

Announcing the results, Kayode disclosed that Governor Uzodimma recorded a sweeping victory with a total of 230,464 votes garnered across the twelve local government areas of Orlu Zone.

His closest challenger, former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, secured 1,098 votes.

The outcome of the primary election further underscores Governor Uzodimma’s strong political influence within the zone and the overwhelming support he enjoys among party faithful ahead of the 2027 polls.