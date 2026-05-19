Senate Primary: Hope Uzodimma Floors Rochas , Others To Pick Ticket

byCKN NEWS -
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Governor Hope Uzodimma has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Imo West Senatorial District, Orlu Zone, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The declaration was made at the party’s collation headquarters in Orlu Local Government Area by the Chairman and Returning Officer of the National Assembly APC Primary Election Committee for Imo State, Rear Admiral Williams Kayode (rtd).

Announcing the results, Kayode disclosed that Governor Uzodimma recorded a sweeping victory with a total of 230,464 votes garnered across the twelve local government areas of Orlu Zone.

His closest challenger, former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, secured 1,098 votes.

The outcome of the primary election further underscores Governor Uzodimma’s strong political influence within the zone and the overwhelming support he enjoys among party faithful ahead of the 2027 polls.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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