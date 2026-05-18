Delta Central Primary: Ovie Omo-Agege Claims Victory After Dafinone Was Declared Winner By APC

Despite losing Monday's Senatorial primary in Delta Central, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has declared himself the winner

But Sen Agege released this statement after, claiming victory

Mandate Secured: Victory Claimed in Delta Central APC Primary – Focus Turns to the General Election

I extend my deepest gratitude to the leaders, delegates, and members of the All Progressives Congress in Delta Central Senatorial District for your resolute support and historic turnout in today’s Senate Primary Election.





Based on collated results from all 85 wards across our 8 Local Government Areas, we have won decisively. Across the senatorial district, long open secret balloting queues stood in my favour, reflecting your overwhelming mandate and commitment to our shared vision for Delta Central and the APC.





This outcome is a clear endorsement of our mission to strengthen the party and deliver stronger representation at the national level. I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me, and inspired by the unity, discipline, and order displayed at every ward voting center.





With the primary concluded, our focus now turns to the General Election, and with this mandate we will contest the general election to secure the Senate seat for the APC and deliver Delta Central for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election on the same day. The work ahead is to consolidate this unity and mobilize every ward for victory.





In line with the directive of the National Organizing Secretary of the APC yesterday, we now await the official declaration by the National Headquarters in Abuja. I call on all members to remain calm, united, and focused as the party concludes the collation and announcement process.





This victory belongs to every APC member in Delta Central who stood for fairness, party cohesion, and progress. Moving forward, I will redouble my efforts to serve our people, defend the interests of Delta Central in the Senate, and work for the success of the APC across Delta State and Nigeria.





Thank you for making your voices heard and for standing firm at the ward level.





_Signed_

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI

_Delta Central Senatorial District Aspirant_