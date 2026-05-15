Popular Abuja Pastor Amos Isah Remanded In Custody For Raping 14-Year-Old Church Member









A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gwarimpa, Abuja, has ordered the remand of the founder of Prophetic Victory Voice of Fire Ministry, Pastor Amos Isah, over allegations involving the alleged r@pe of a 14-year-old female member of his church.





The presiding judge, Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi, directed that the 39-year-old cleric remain in custody pending the presentation of records connected to a previously granted bail application. The ruling was delivered during the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, May 14, 2026.





Pastor Isah, whose ministry is located in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge bordering on alleged r@pe, s3xual exploitation, coercion, emotional and psychological ab¥se, gross indecency, and abd¥ction.





According to the prosecution, the complainant identified as B.Z.J. was allegedly lured into the church’s newly built auditorium on May 26, 2025. Court documents marked FCT/HC/CR/467/2024 alleged that the cleric locked the doors before forcefully having s+xual intercourse with the minor without her consent.





Part of the charge stated that the alleged offence took place within the jurisdiction of the court at the Prophet Victory Voice Fire Ministry International Church in Gwagwalada, Abuja.





The prosecution further told the court that after the alleged incident, the defendant reportedly gave the victim N3,000 to buy medication and threatened to k+ll her alongside members of her family if she disclosed the matter to anyone.





The court also heard that the alleged actions amounted to gross indecency without consent, contrary to provisions of the Penal Code.





Justice Osho-Adebiyi subsequently adjourned the matter until June 30, 2026, for continuation of hearing.