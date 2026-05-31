Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Alleged Murder Of FUTO Student

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a 21-year-old student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), one Chinedu Chibuzor Christogonus, whose death occurred under suspicious circumstances on May 30.

Preliminary investigation by the police reveals that the deceased, a 100-level student of Cyber Security and a member of the Man O’ War organization in FUTO, was allegedly subjected to severe assault by some members of the organization following an accusation of theft involving the sum of Thirteen Thousand Five Hundred Naira (₦13,500).

The command’s imagemaker, DSP Henry Okoye, said the suspects currently in police custody are Chukwuemeka Benedict (21), Kelechi Gospel Ikenna (24), and Obioma Anastasia (21), all 500-level students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Okoye mentioned that initial findings indicate that the deceased was allegedly restrained and assaulted, resulting in critical injuries. He was subsequently rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Okoye said upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, immediately directed operatives to take swift action, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Relevant evidence has been secured, while the corpse has been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

To ensure a thorough, professional, and discreet investigation, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for comprehensive investigation.

He further directed that all persons connected to the incident be identified and investigated, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.