Former Army Spokesman, Wife Abducted By Terrorists In Katsina

A former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd.), and his wife have reportedly been abducted by suspected terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, along the Matazu axis of Katsina State.

According to information obtained said, the retired senior military officer and his wife were travelling to Katsina State when armed assailants intercepted them and whisked them away on Saturday.

Sources familiar with the incident told SaharaReporters that the abduction occurred within Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, a region that has witnessed repeated attacks by armed criminal groups in recent years.

A source said the retired general's driver managed to escape from the scene despite sustaining a gunshot wound during the attack.

"Maj. Gen. R. Abubakar, former Director of Defence Information, was kidnapped together with his wife on his way to Katsina today. He was kidnapped along Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State. His driver escaped with a gunshot injury," the source said.

The source further disclosed that the vehicle involved in the incident, described as a red Peugeot 504 assigned to the senior officer, was later recovered and is currently parked at the Matazu Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force.

"The senior officer's Peugeot 504, red in colour, is parked at the Matazu Division of the Nigeria Police Force," the source added.

A message circulating among security and military contacts, reportedly forwarded by retired Brigadier General Sagir Musa, also raised the alarm over the incident and called for urgent intervention by relevant authorities.

The message read: "Maj Gen R Abubakar former Dir Def Info was kidnapped together with his wife on his way to Katsina today. He was kidnapped along Matazu LGA of KTS. His driver escaped with gunshot injury. The Snr offr Peugeot 504 Red in color is parked at Matazu Div NPF. Plse pass to authorities as appropriate."

As of the time of filing this report, the Katsina State Police Command and military authorities had not issued any official statement confirming or denying the reported abduction.

Katsina and neighbouring Zamfara states have remained among the worst-hit areas in Nigeria's northwestern region, where armed bandit groups continue to carry out kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and attacks on communities despite ongoing security operations.

Over the years, both state and local authorities have attempted various peace initiatives and negotiations aimed at persuading armed groups to lay down their weapons.

However, many of those efforts have failed to produce lasting results, with bandit attacks continuing across several local government areas in the two states.

Video : Major General Rabe Abubakar's car after their kidnap



