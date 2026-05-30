PDP Faction Finally Adopt Goodluck Jonathan As It's 2027 Party Flagbearer..Jerry Gana Receives Certificate On His Behalf

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, on Saturday received the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Certificate of Return on behalf of former President Goodluck Jonathan at the party’s ‘National Convention’ in Abuja.

The presentation by the PDP Interim National Working Committee led by Kabiru Turaki, SAN, thrust Jonathan back into the political spotlight amid growing interest in the opposition’s plans ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Gana received the certificate before party leaders, delegates, former ministers, state officials, and supporters gathered at the convention venue in Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

He later addressed party supporters and journalists shortly after the presentation.

The development comes against the backdrop of continuing debates over the PDP’s leadership and future direction ahead of the next general election.