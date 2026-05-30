Police Arrest One Suspect In Connection With Murder Of Edo Female Decorator At Event Venue

byCKN NEWS -
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The Edo state police command have arrested one suspect in connection with the m#rder of a 30-year-old interior decorator identified as Esohe Aigbe.

The deceased was reportedly hacked to de@th at a funeral in Benin City, the state capital where she had gone to offer free design job as her contribution to the funeral ceremony.

According to relatives, she had gone to assist a friend in decorating the funeral venue at Ujo Street in the Ogida area.

After completing the job, she was still at the venue when unidentified persons attacked her. She was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital with severe injuries but did not survive.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. She mentioned that preliminary investigation have linked one Faith to the murder. She added that further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her demise. 

She mentioned that the suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department in the state police headquarters. She stated that efforts are being made to arrest any accomplice in the mu#der.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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