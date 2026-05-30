FidBank UK Broadens Investment Pathways For Nigerians Into The UK Market

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc’s international subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited, has announced a commitment to support Nigerians – both individuals and corporations – in acquiring properties in the United Kingdom.

Fidbank UK which provides a comprehensive suite of financial services, including trade finance, personal and business banking, treasury services, commercial lending, and private banking, is set to deliver tailored financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) seeking to invest in the UK real estate market through its FidBank Buy-to-Let product.

This announcement was made at an exclusive product showcase hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter at his Residence in Lagos on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. The event was attended by a select audience comprising captains of industry and corporate leaders.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FidBank UK Ltd, Mr. Johnson Enemadu, said:

“This event is about showcasing to the market and our customers that there is something exciting in the market and we are able to take them along in this journey, supporting their businesses by bringing capital both in the financial institutions and corporate space and also for our high networth inidividuals. It is a total experience.

“Today’s event is also taking place against the backdrop of strengthened bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, highlighted by the recent state visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the UK. This renewed engagement between both countries continues to unlock new pathways for trade, investment, and financial collaboration; and FidBank UK is pleased to play a leading role in driving this.”

In his welcome remarks, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter said:

“The United Kingdom remains firmly committed to deepening its economic partnership with Nigeria, with a clear focus on driving inclusive, sustainable investment, trade and economic growth. London’s position as a leading global financial centre is central to this, supported by robust financial infrastructure that enables efficient trade flows and seamless cross-border transactions between our markets.

It is therefore encouraging to see institutions such as FidBank UK advancing financial service offerings that not only expand investment opportunities in the UK, but also strengthen the financial systems supporting growing commercial ties. We welcome and support efforts that continue to enhance liquidity, facilitate trade, and drive sustainable UK-Nigeria economic connections.”

The well-attended event also featured art exhibitions by two of Nigeria’s leading visual art talents -Femi Morakinyo and Oswald Chukwunyeremugo - who displayed their latest works to the admiration of the guests.

Also speaking at the event, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, lauded the initiative as it aligned with the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda, saying:

“FidBank UK offers a private banking relationship grounded in regulatory rigour and institutional trust. This is not a catalogue of products, it is a comprehensive financial architecture built for people who live, work and invest across the Nigerian-UK corridor”.

Operating from the heart of the City of London since 1983, FidBank UK provides a comprehensive range of banking services to customers doing business from and into Nigeria and other West African countries, including trade finance, personal banking, business banking, treasury services, commercial lending and private banking.

The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority and subscribe to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.