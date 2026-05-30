Mechanic Found Hanged In Customer’s Apartment In Mysterious Circumstances

byCKN NEWS -
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A Nigerian wife has been thrown into deep grief after her mechanic husband was found dead inside a customer’s apartment under unknown circumstances.

According to reports, the mechanic had gone to the customer’s house to pick up a vehicle for repair. However, a few hours later, his wife was reportedly contacted and informed that her husband had allegedly committed suicide inside the customer’s bedroom.

In a viral video making rounds online, the heartbroken woman was seen inside the apartment recording her husband’s body hanging near a window, while crying uncontrollably over the tragic scene.

The strange location and circumstances surrounding the incident is yet to be unfolded with many Nigerians doubting the suicide claim and calling for a thorough investigation into what truly happened.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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