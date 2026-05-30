Mechanic Found Hanged In Customer’s Apartment In Mysterious Circumstances

A Nigerian wife has been thrown into deep grief after her mechanic husband was found dead inside a customer’s apartment under unknown circumstances.

According to reports, the mechanic had gone to the customer’s house to pick up a vehicle for repair. However, a few hours later, his wife was reportedly contacted and informed that her husband had allegedly committed suicide inside the customer’s bedroom.

In a viral video making rounds online, the heartbroken woman was seen inside the apartment recording her husband’s body hanging near a window, while crying uncontrollably over the tragic scene.

The strange location and circumstances surrounding the incident is yet to be unfolded with many Nigerians doubting the suicide claim and calling for a thorough investigation into what truly happened.