Police Arrest Three NSCDC Officers Over Colleague’s Death, Trace Over N2Bn To Suspect’s Bank Account

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Simeon Yakubu Anyebe, Ibrahim Ayefu and ASC Iwodi Obochi of the NSCDC Mining Marshals unit in connection with the death of Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) Agada Levi Agada, an NSCDC officer and pastor.

Agada was shot while on duty during an operation at Rafin Gabas in the Agwada area of Nasarawa State, an incident that has since generated conflicting accounts and allegations of foul play.

The Force Intelligence Department (FID) commenced an investigation into Mr Agada’s death following receipt of a petition filed by the deceased's family lawyer, Nwabueze Obasi-Obi of Maikyau & Co. Legal Practitioners.

During the ongoing investigation, the police traced over N2 billion into a Zenith Bank account 1008392780 belonging to one of the suspects, Sgt. Jibril Labaran, an NSCDC Minning Marshal.

"We traced over N2 billion into the Zenith Bank account of Sergeant Labaran, the account number is 1008392780; and we have been able to trace the transfer and receipt of such clandestine monies from his account to and from the accounts of some of the other suspects," a police source revealed.

It was learnt that the FID invited several NSCDC Mining Marshals personnel, including Attah John Onoja (Commander of the Mining Marshals) for questioning over the incident, but they failed to honour the invitation.

Those invited by the police FID were ACC Attah John Onoja (Commander Mining Marshals); Superintendent Atabo (2i/c Mining Marshal); ASC 1 Jimoh Abdulrahman; ASC 2 Usman AKA Dogo; ASC 1 Ibrahim Ayefu; Sgt. Jibril Labaran; Simeon Yakubu Anyebe; Insp. Habila AKA K9; Ojo Toluwatope Alex; ASC II Salisu Nda Mohammed; ASC II Yusuf Attahiru; Amos Yowu; Mustapha Mohammed, Jimoh Abdulrahman, and ASC Iwodi Obochi.

However, senior police sources confirmed this , said that operatives of the FID have arrested Mssrs Anyebe, Ayefu, and ASC Obochi at a correctional facility during a covert operation.

"All the NSCDC Mining Marshals personnel linked to Agada's death were invited for questioning, but none of them showed up. But we have arrested three amongst them, and they're in our custody, and they have made useful information as to what led to the killing of the late Agada," a senior police source said.

Another senior police source confirmed that the trio were arrested at a correctional facility where they had gone to visit an individual who had been remanded in connection to Agada’s death.

The source said, "We arrested the three NSCDC Mining Marshals at a correctional where they had gone to visit an individual who was remanded in connection to the deceased's death.

“But, unknown to them, some prison officials immediately alerted the police while the suspects were making an inquiry about the remanded individual, and our operatives immediately swooped in and arrested them."

It was further revealed that there had been attempts by the leadership of the NSCDC to thwart the ongoing police investigation into Agada’s death. A source said that the NSCDC leadership had suggested that the suspects should be probed by the agency, in an attempt to scuttle the investigation.

"We have further urged the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to release the remaining suspects to the police for questioning on what led to the killing of late Agada," the source said.

In a petition filed by the deceased's family lawyer, Nwabueze Obasi-Obi of Maikyau & Co. Legal Practitioners, the family urged the Inspector-General of Police, the National Assembly, and the National Human Rights Commission to probe the cause of Mr Agada's death and ensure accountability.

The petition called for a thorough investigation into the officers of the NSCDC Mining Marshals Unit, whom the decead's family suspects may be linked to “criminal conspiracy, unlawful killing, and violation of fundamental right to life” of the deceased.

It also asked authorities to establish the true circumstances surrounding Agada’s death and ensure that those responsible for hus demise are brought to justice.

According to the deceased's brother Paul Levi Agada who spoke with SaharaReporters, the family received contradicting explanations from the NSCDC regarding how the officer died.

He said, "The first account from the NSCDC said that bandits attacked his team, killing several officers and leaving Agada injured before he later died in the hospital. However, a second account claimed that only Agada died, while other officers involved were detained."

The deceased's family said the inconsistencies of the NSCDC's narrative concerning Agada death have raised serious doubts about the official narrative, hence warrants an independent investigation.

Meanwhile, the family's petition also referenced medical information indicating that the fatal injury that led to Agada’s death resulted from a gunshot linked to an NSCDC officer’s firearm.

The deceased's family, in the petition, further alleged irregularities in how the deceased’s remains were handled and transported, as well as conflicting statements regarding burial arrangements.

The petition reads in part, "These accounts are irreconcilable with the information obtained from the Department of Surgery, FMC, Keffi, Nasarawa State, where Dr. Kuza Philemon informed members of the family on or about 25 March 2026, in the presence of a police officer, that the NSCDC officers who brought the deceased on 17 February 2026 reported that the gunshot injury to his right chest resulted from an accidental discharge from the firearm of an NSCDC officer.

“The said firearm was also shown to the doctor before treatment commenced. Despite efforts to save the deceased, he died on 18 February 2026. However, the medical report issued by the FMC Keffi reveals, 19 February 2026 as the date the deceased died.

"The materially inconsistent accounts supplied by NSCDC officers as to the events leading to the deceased's death, coupled with the information obtained from FMC, Keffi that the fatal gunshot was attributed to the accidental discharge of an NSCDC officer's firearm, strongly suggest a coordinated attempt to conceal the true circumstances of a suspected culpable homicide."

The deceased's family also revealed that a sum of ₦3 million was given to the family from Mr Onoja through Mr Anyebe, after the deceased's burial, which they said was presented as burial support.

According to the petition, the handling of financial assistance and other arrangements has raised concerns about transparency in the case.

The petition further revealed that the NSCDC Mining Marshals have failed to return Mr Agada's phones to his family despited several requests, and despite several promises by Mr Onoja to return the phones.

The petition added, "Following the burial, the family received the sum of N3,000,000.00 (Three Million Naira) on 8 March 2026 from Simeon Anyebe, who claimed that he was instructed by ACC Attah John Onoja (the Mining Marshal of the NSCDC) to transfer the money to the bank account of the deceased's wife with UBA, stating that it was burial support from the company they worked for, as directed by the Mining Marshal, NSCDC.

"The family also requested the release of the deceased's two mobile phones, which remain in custody of the Mining Marshals, but the officers refused. Despite repeated demands and ACC Onoja's undertaking to return the phones to the family, they have continued to withhold them without justification."