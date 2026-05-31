AIG Zone 9 Kanayo Uzuegbu Is Dead, Senator Orji Kalu Mourns





Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed sadness over the death of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu.

In a statement personally signed on Sunday, Senator Kalu described the late senior police officer as a dedicated, disciplined, and highly professional officer who served Nigeria with honour and commitment throughout his distinguished career.

The former Senate Chief Whip noted that the late AIG made great contributions to maintaining peace, security, and public order, particularly in the South-East region, adding that his death is a painful loss to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation at large.

Senator Kalu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Inspector-General of Police, the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Government and people of Imo State, the people of Njaba Local Government Area, the Government and people of Abia State, as well as the family of the deceased.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu and asked God to grant his family, colleagues, and loved ones the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“His dedication to duty, professionalism, and commitment to national service will be remembered. May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind,” Senator Kalu said.

AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, overseeing policing activities across states within the zone until his death from cancer