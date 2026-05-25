Peter Obi Meets Former South African President Mbeki In Johannesburg

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 Peter Obi’s post 

My final engagement before leaving Capetown for Johannesburg yesterday, I had the privilege of meeting two distinguished former leaders, President Ian Khama of Botswana and President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, before departing Cape Town for Johannesburg yesterday.

This meeting was an opportunity for me to express my heartfelt appreciation for their positive comments on the recent immigration issues in the region and their continued advocacy for peace and unity among African nations.

Both Mr Khama and Mr Mbeki continue to hold significant respect across the continent due to their remarkable contributions, both during and after their presidencies.

During my audience with Mr Mbeki, I also reconnected with my good friend, former Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi, who delivered a keynote address at the Thabo Mbeki Africa Day lecture, focusing on the themes of rebuilding unity and revitalising institutions throughout the continent.

This event was organised by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.

- PO


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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