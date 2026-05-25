Peter Obi Meets Former South African President Mbeki In Johannesburg

Peter Obi’s post

My final engagement before leaving Capetown for Johannesburg yesterday, I had the privilege of meeting two distinguished former leaders, President Ian Khama of Botswana and President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, before departing Cape Town for Johannesburg yesterday.

This meeting was an opportunity for me to express my heartfelt appreciation for their positive comments on the recent immigration issues in the region and their continued advocacy for peace and unity among African nations.

Both Mr Khama and Mr Mbeki continue to hold significant respect across the continent due to their remarkable contributions, both during and after their presidencies.

During my audience with Mr Mbeki, I also reconnected with my good friend, former Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi, who delivered a keynote address at the Thabo Mbeki Africa Day lecture, focusing on the themes of rebuilding unity and revitalising institutions throughout the continent.

This event was organised by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.

- PO