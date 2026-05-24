NCAA Suspends Services To Air Peace, Ibom Air , United Nigeria, Arik , 7 Other Airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has placed 11 domestic airlines on an updated "No-Pay-No-Service" list, directing all operational directorates to withhold regulatory services from them until they clear their outstanding statutory debts.Key Details of the Crackdown

The Directive: In an internal memo signed by the NCAA Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr. Olufemi Odukoya, the apex civil aviation regulator barred its departments from rendering services to the listed operators without financial clearance.The Core Reason:





The airlines have failed to remit accumulated outstanding financial obligations. These primarily consist of the 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Cargo Sales Charge (CSC).The Statutory Breach:





The TSC/CSC are statutory levies paid directly by passengers and collected by airlines in trust. Aviation experts note that these funds belong to the regulator, making the airlines' failure to remit them a major regulatory violation.Affected Airlines





The updated restrictive measure applies to the following 11 domestic carriers:Air Peace Limited, Arik Air Limited Max Air Limited ,United Nigeria Airlines ,Ibom Air Limited, Value Jet ,Overland Airways, Rano Air, NGeagle Airline, Umza Air, Caverton Helicopters





This enforcement aligns with the NCAA's aggressive Zero Debt Strategy, introduced under Acting Director-General Capt. Chris Najomo to enforce financial discipline and stop airlines from treating passenger-paid taxes as working capital.





This action follows independent financial strain across the industry, where ground handling firms have similarly threatened shutdowns over billions in unpaid airline debts.If you are tracking this situation, let me know if you would like information on how this impacts flight schedules, details regarding passenger rights and refunds, or the status of debt relief discussions between the federal government and local operators.



