Panic In Igando Lagos As Gunmen Kill Man In Broad Daylight Attack

Residents of the Igando area of Lagos were thrown into panic after suspected gunmen reportedly shot dead a man identified simply as Golden in a targeted attack carried out in broad daylight.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday in the Fatoki area of Igando, has heightened tension within the community as residents expressed fears over rising insecurity in parts of the state.

According to police sources, the attackers, believed to be two armed men riding on a motorcycle, stormed the neighbourhood and appeared to have specifically targeted the deceased.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the gunmen located Golden and immediately opened fire on him before speeding away from the scene, leaving residents and passersby in shock.

Security operatives who responded to distress calls reportedly arrived at Fatoki Street and found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention but was later confirmed dead by doctors.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue pending further investigation.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear as of the time of filing this report, while security agencies are said to have commenced efforts to track down the fleeing assailants.

The latest attack has sparked renewed concerns among residents over safety and criminal activities in some parts of Lagos, with many calling for increased security patrols and swift justice for those behind the killing.

Police authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.