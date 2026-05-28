Only Successful Aspirants Will Pay For Nomination Forms In NDC..Seriake Dickson

National leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson has said only aspirants who win the party’s primaries will proceed to pay nomination fees and complete documentation exercise.

In a statement shared on X yesterday Dickson said the decision was arrived at a joint meeting attended by Cleopas Moses, NDC national chairman, Peter Obi, the party’s presidential aspirant, and members of the national working committee (NWC) and selection committee.

“Following a briefing at the joint meeting of the Selection Committee and the Screening Committee, and in view of the constraints of time, it was decided that all those who purchased Expression of Interest Forms would be allowed to participate in the primaries in their various constituencies,” the statement reads.

“Only successful candidates will report to the party secretariat for documentation and, in the process, pay for nomination forms and complete other necessary forms.

“The teams for the primaries have been selected, comprising senior officials of the party, and have been deployed to every state to conduct the exercise with the support of stakeholders and local leaders. We wish them success in this important assignment.”

While noting that the party is women- and youth-friendly, Dickson urged the teams for the primaries to pay attention to aspirants with the capacity to win elections.

“They should liaise with stakeholders and remain open and fair in protecting the interests of all aspirants because, at the end of the day, we are a platform for everyone,” he added.

Dickson added that the primaries would hold on May 28 and 29, noting that aspirants should use their expression of interest forms to enable them to participate in the exercise.

He also announced the inauguration of an appeal panel to address complaints arising from the primaries.

He said direct primaries for state assembly positions would take place at constituency level, while House of Representatives, senate, governorship, and presidential affirmations would be held at local government headquarters.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa west urged aspirants and their supporters to avoid violence, warning that the party has zero tolerance for intimidation, threats, and disorderly conduct.

The NDC national leader also acknowledged that the party’s planned electronic primary system could not be fully implemented because of limited time, noting that future primaries would be conducted electronically.

“As I said at the dinner with aspirants, this will be the last primary election in the NDC to be conducted manually,” he added.



