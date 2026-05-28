Gov Otti Names Bus Terminal After UNI VC That Declared His Election Victory In 2023









Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly completed Umuahia Central Bus Terminal, a multimodal transport facility in the state capital.

The governor also renamed the terminal after Prof. Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, the first female Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, in recognition of her role as INEC returning officer in the 2023 governorship election.

Otti said the decision was informed by her “courage, integrity and commitment to truth” during the election that brought his administration into office.

“This terminal has been named after Professor Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, the courageous INEC returning officer who demonstrated unflinching integrity in the discharge of her duties during a high-stakes election assignment here in Abia,” Otti said.

He added that the honour was not limited to her alone but symbolised all individuals who resisted electoral manipulation.

“In 2023, through her courageous disposition of standing firmly by the truth… she reminded us that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results by simply saying no,” the governor said.

Otti noted that the recognition also extended to electoral officials, security agencies and citizens who upheld the integrity of the process.

“So she’s just a representative of all of you—INEC staff who never bent, party officials who didn’t give in, security agencies… people who said no to intimidation,” he added.

The governor, in his speech titled “Raising The Bar”, said the project reflects his administration’s broader urban transport reforms.

He said the state had moved beyond basic infrastructure delivery to building an integrated transport system.

“The days of playing small is over. We shall no longer confine ourselves to the margins,” Otti said.

He explained that the terminal was designed to accommodate over 340 buses and would improve accessibility, safety and efficiency in urban transport operations.

Otti also disclosed that the transport system would be supported by electric bus services, with 20 already in operation, while additional units are expected in phases.

“Services will keep improving as more buses are delivered… and you can tell with accuracy when a particular bus will arrive and depart,” he said.

He urged residents to protect the facility and support government efforts by maintaining order and paying taxes.

The governor warned against vandalism, waste disposal violations and other practices that could undermine the project, stressing that offenders would face sanctions.

Earlier, Commissioner for Transport, Chimezie Ukegbu, described the terminal as a key milestone in the state’s transport reform agenda, saying it would reduce congestion and improve safety while boosting economic activity.

Prof. Nnenna Oti, in her remarks, said she only acted according to her conscience during the 2023 election.

“I simply did what I’ve done all my life—to do the right thing… the mandate of the people must stand,” she said.

The event also featured a minute of silence in honour of the late former Commissioner for Transport, Sonny Onwuma.



