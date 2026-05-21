NURTW Chieftain Arraigned For Alleged Killing Of Dispatch Rider In Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday arraigned a 55-year-old chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Shamsudeen Oladiti, popularly known as “Shamelon,” before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja for the involuntary manslaughter of a dispatch motorcycle rider, Ramon Imam.

The defendant was arraigned on three counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, and attempted murder, preferred against him by the state government.

The prosecution counsel, Jubril Kareem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between August 27 and September 17, 2025.

Kareem told Justice Olawale Alebiosu that the defendant and others still at large, on September 17, 2025, at about 10am, conspired among themselves to commit a felony.

He said that the incident took place at Lewis Street, Lagos Island.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant, on September 17, 2025, at about 3pm, caused the death of Imam by beating him with fist blows and several strikes to his head and face.

Kareem also told the court that on August 27, 2025, at about 10am, Oladiti attempted to murder one Samuel Omale by beating him with fist blows, which caused him severe injuries, at Lewis Street, Lagos Island.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 224, 411, and 230 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Following his plea, the defence counsel, Olanrewaju Ajanaku, informed the court of an application for bail dated April 27, 2026.

Ajanaku told the court that the application had been served on the prosecution and that the prosecution had confirmed receipt of it.

He said, “May we humbly place an application for bail. The same has been served, and my learned friend has confirmed the same.”

In response, Kareem acknowledged the service of the bail application and said he had no objection.

However, he pointed out that on the face of the application, the defence counsel wanted the court to direct the correctional centre to confirm the medical status of the defendant.

Ajanaku confirmed this and urged the court to grant the application, directing the correctional centre to confirm the medical status of the defendant.

In a short ruling, Justice Alebiosu granted the application and ordered the Controller of Corrections at Kirikiri to confirm Oladiti’s medical status at a Lagos State Government hospital.

The court had earlier rejected the defendant’s bail application based on some errors.





The case was adjourned till June 15, 2026, for trial.



