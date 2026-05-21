Mascot Uzor Kalu Withdraws From Abia State APC Governorship Race

byCKN NEWS -
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His statement 

“This is to formally announce to my supporters, party members, and the general public that, after wide consultations with family members, friends, and stakeholders, I have voluntarily withdrawn my aspiration to contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Though difficult, this decision is premised on two major reasons:

1. Considering that my brother, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (MON), has already clinched the senatorial ticket of the party, I believe this decision will allow other aspirants the opportunity to exercise their right to contest for the office of Governor.

2. After wide and due consultations with stakeholders, we concluded that, in the interest of fairness and equity, Abia Central should be allowed to complete its eight years of power rotation, which it has already commenced.

I extend my special appreciation to my wife and children, who have stood by me throughout these months since my declaration.

I also deeply appreciate my lovely mother, who has always stood solidly with me, as well as my brothers, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu.

Special thanks also go to my staff and members of my campaign organisation, particularly Reverend Chuks Alozie, Samuel Nwachukwu, and Ifeanyi Adijeh, for their unalloyed support and dedication throughout this journey.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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