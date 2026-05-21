Mascot Uzor Kalu Withdraws From Abia State APC Governorship Race

His statement

“This is to formally announce to my supporters, party members, and the general public that, after wide consultations with family members, friends, and stakeholders, I have voluntarily withdrawn my aspiration to contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Though difficult, this decision is premised on two major reasons:

1. Considering that my brother, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (MON), has already clinched the senatorial ticket of the party, I believe this decision will allow other aspirants the opportunity to exercise their right to contest for the office of Governor.

2. After wide and due consultations with stakeholders, we concluded that, in the interest of fairness and equity, Abia Central should be allowed to complete its eight years of power rotation, which it has already commenced.

I extend my special appreciation to my wife and children, who have stood by me throughout these months since my declaration.

I also deeply appreciate my lovely mother, who has always stood solidly with me, as well as my brothers, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu.

Special thanks also go to my staff and members of my campaign organisation, particularly Reverend Chuks Alozie, Samuel Nwachukwu, and Ifeanyi Adijeh, for their unalloyed support and dedication throughout this journey.







