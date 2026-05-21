Sahara Energy Boss Tonye Cole Pulls Out Of Rivers APC Governorship Primary





Tonye Cole, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers, has withdrawn from the party’s primary election in the state ahead of Thursday’s exercise.

Cole announced his withdrawal in a statement issued on Wednesday.

His withdrawal came just as Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, also pulled out of the race.

Cole said the decision followed consultations with members of his political team, supporters, and stakeholders within the APC in Rivers state.

The former governorship candidate said he decided to step down in the interest of party unity and reconciliation ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, the national leadership of the APC recently convened a stakeholders’ meeting where discussions were held on the future of the party in Rivers state.

Cole said he remained committed to dialogue, reconciliation, and unity among various factions within the APC in Rivers.

“Following that meeting, and after extensive consultations with members of my political team, associates, supporters, and other key stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, to respect the supremacy of the party and withdraw from the forthcoming primaries,” he said.

“Accordingly, I wish to formally announce my withdrawal from the race and pledge my full support and cooperation to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the conclusion of the primaries