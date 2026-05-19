NPF Arrests Son , Accomplice Over Kidnap Of Father , Recovers AK-47 Rifle

The Nigeria Police Force has recorded another operational breakthrough with the arrest of two suspects involved in a case of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms linked to a violent syndicate operating within Kaduna State and adjoining communities.

The suspects in custody, Yusuf Rabo and Musa Adamu, were arrested following investigations into the abduction of Alhaji Rabo Jelani. Investigations revealed that Yusuf Rabo conspired with Musa Adamu and Ali Haruna, the victim’s grandson who is currently at large, to abduct the elderly victim for ransom over claims that he possessed substantial wealth and livestock.





Further investigations established that the syndicate procured and deployed multiple AK-47 rifles for their operations, with Ali Haruna allegedly supplying one of the firearms belonging to his father, while additional weapons were sourced by other members of the gang. One AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine was recovered during the operation.

Findings revealed that the victim was abducted on separate occasions and taken to forest locations where ransom negotiations were coordinated by Yusuf Rabo himself. The first abduction reportedly yielded a ransom payment of Two Million Naira (₦2,000,000), while a subsequent operation generated Four Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦4,500,000).

The syndicate has also been linked to other violent crimes within the area, including the kidnapping of a trader identified as Mr. Iyke and an armed robbery attack along the Kagoma axis during which commuters were dispossessed of cash and valuables.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, Ali Haruna, and recover additional weapons and exhibits connected to the crimes.

The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in dismantling kidnapping and armed robbery networks across the country and assures members of the public of sustained intelligence-led operations against violent criminal groups.







