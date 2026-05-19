EFCC Arrests , Handcuff Ex-power Minister, Saleh Mamman , Days After Conviction For N33bn Fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, following his recent conviction and sentencing by the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged financial misappropriation during his time in office.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, confirmed that Mamman was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was reportedly apprehended in Kaduna alongside two individuals said to have been shielding him from authorities.

The residence where the arrest took place is also under investigation by the anti-graft agency.

He served as Minister of Power from August 2019 to September 2021.

He was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 August 2019 after being nominated by Buhari and confirmed by the Senate.

On 1 September 2021, Mamman was sacked by Buhari and replaced by Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

In May 2026, Saleh was convicted and sentenced to 75 years’ imprisonment for fraud and money laundering involving over 33.8 billion naira ($24.7 million) by the Federal High Court of Nigeria