Nigerian Athletics Student Killed In USA

Oluwabukola Pereira, a 30-year-old Nigerian athlete and graduate student, was shot dead in the United States just days before her scheduled MBA graduation.

Pereira was k!lled on Friday May 8, during a robbery at Arise Auto Center in Lockland, Ohio, where she worked.

A worker at the auto shop, Don Simpson, told local television station Marcella Porter TV that Pereira tried to chase a suspect who allegedly fled with about $1,500 before she was shot.

“She was loyal, good and brave,” Mr Simpson said. “She came to this country trying to build a good life.”

Originally from Nigeria, Pereira was due to graduate from Xavier University last Saturday May 16 with a Master of Business Administration degree. The university disclosed that she had also secured admission to continue another postgraduate programme in Business Analytics later this year.

In a statement released by the university president, Colleen Hanycz, Pereira was described as a woman known for her “positivity, deep faith and generous spirit.”

“Friends describe her as kind, honest, intelligent and beautiful — inside and out,” the statement read.

Beyond academics, Pereira was also active in athletics and belonged to Cincinnati’s Elite running group, where she participated in several races, including the Flying Pig Marathon.





Her grieving family described her as “a bright and shining star” who devoted her life to worship, prayer and helping others.





Pereira was the first of four children and was supposed to get married later this year after getting engaged in 2025.





Police authorities have appealed to members of the public with useful information to contact Crime Stoppers as investigations continue.





The sheriff’s office said the shooting suspect is a man who is approximately 25-35 years old. Investigators said he is Black or Hispanic, with long hair worn in braids or dreadlocks. He was last seen running from the scene toward the Gardner Park area.