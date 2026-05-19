Hisbah Arrests Man Hiding In ‘Ghana Must-Go’ Bag At Married Woman’s House In Kebbi

Operatives of the Hisbah Board, an agency under the Kebbi State Ministry of Religious Affairs, have arrested a man allegedly found hiding inside a “Ghana Must-Go” bag at the residence of a married woman in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi.

The Director of Sharia at the board, Sirajo Kamba, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 in Birnin Kebbi.

According to Kamba, residents of the area alerted Hisbah around 12:15 am on Monday, May 18, after noticing a man entering the woman’s house.

“The residents suspected an illicit affair contrary to Islamic teachings, hence their decision to formally notify the authority,” he said.

“Upon receiving the report, the Kebbi Hisbah Board swiftly deployed officers to investigate.

“When officers arrived, they requested permission to search the house, but the woman initially denied that anyone was inside,” he said.

The director, however, said the woman later obliged and allowed a thorough search, which led to the discovery of the suspect concealed inside a “Ghana Must-Go” bag.

He added that further investigation revealed an alleged romantic relationship between the man and the married woman.

Kamba said that upon interrogation, both suspects admitted to the allegation, adding that they would be arraigned in court to face legal proceedings under Islamic law.