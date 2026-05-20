Female Car Learner Kills Three Children In PH, Mother Seeks Justice

A lady being taught how to drive by her boyfriend has killed three children in the Ogbunabali axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The tragedy happened when the lady behind the wheel rammed into the residence of Mrs. Amarachi Promise Esomonu, killing her three children.

A source who resides in the area said the incident occurred on May 15, adding that the children were aged 10, four and three respectively.

“They were at home in Ogbunabali when this happened. A young man was teaching his girlfriend how to drive. So, as she was driving, people started shouting. Before we knew it, the car had rammed into the woman’s house.

“That was how her three children lost their lives. It is very painful, and the mother has been crying because the children were all going to school,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, in a viral video on Tuesday, the distraught woman was seen sobbing uncontrollably and seeking help.

Esomonu raised the alarm that the culprits are not saying anything, pointing out that she thinks of the children every time.

The distraught woman further revealed that the alarm she sets to start preparing her children for school every weekday morning keeps ringing, but she can no longer find her children.

“Every day I wake up in the morning and remember them. Every day my alarm rings, but there are no kids for me to dress for school.

“Their killers are comfortable. They aren’t saying anything,” the grieving mother said while fighting back tears.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Blessing Agabe, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered an investigation.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased toddlers, she said the State Police Command is saddened by the tragic incident, which she said has generated “widespread grief and concern” within the state.

Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said CP Adepoju extended his condolences to the family and assured that every necessary step would be taken to ensure that the family gets justice in the matter.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened by the tragic incident which reportedly claimed the lives of three children from the same family.

“The unfortunate development has generated widespread grief and concern within the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, extends his heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the bereaved family during this difficult and painful period.

“He (CP Adepoju) prays that God grants the family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the affected family and the general public that the Command has commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

“He further reassures all concerned that every necessary step will be taken to ensure that justice is not only served, but manifestly seen to be served in accordance with the law.

“The Command remains committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensuring that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and cooperate with investigators as inquiries continue.

“The Rivers State Police Command once again sympathises with the bereaved family and reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and the pursuit of justice,” the statement added.