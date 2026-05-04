Nigerian Visa Applicants Face Continuous Security Vetting After Approval..US Warns

The United States Mission in Nigeria has said that visa applicants, including Nigerians, are subject to continuous security vetting even after their visas have been approved.

The mission made this known in a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday.

Visa security vetting is the continuous, multi-layered screening process used by US authorities to evaluate a visa applicant’s background, criminal history, terrorism risk, and other security concerns.

According to the statement, the vetting process applies to all applicants regardless of visa type or location, and is designed to ensure that individuals remain eligible to travel to the United States.

“All visa applicants, no matter the visa type and where they are located, are continuously vetted.

“Security vetting runs from the time of each application, through adjudication of the visa, and afterwards during the validity period of every issued visa, to ensure the individual remains eligible to travel to the United States,” the statement read.

The statement serves as a timely advisory for prospective travelers, especially Nigerian applicants, underscoring the importance of compliance with U.S. immigration and security requirements throughout the visa lifecycle.



