Senate Ticket : Tinubu Has Been Unfair To Me..Ex Gov Ayade

The immediate past governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has lamented being sidelined without appointment for three years by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, despite his contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade, who decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, made the disclosure in a statement reacting to a presidential directive ordering him to step down his senatorial ambition for the Cross River North district.

His words:” I dare not question his authority, but I challenge his conscience.

“According to 1 Timothy 5:18, the labourer deserves his wages. Therefore, I am worthy of a reward,” Ayade stated.

The former governor recalled being the first APC governor in South-South Nigeria, donating generously to the party’s national convention, providing vehicles and motorbikes, and currently running a free transportation scheme for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

Ayade said he was the first APC governor to propose Tinubu as the 2023 presidential candidate with “right of first refusal” and originated the mantra: “If Tinubu can fix Lagos, Tinubu can fix Nigeria.”

“For over three years, I have been sidelined without appointment,” he lamented.

On the senatorial ticket, Ayade alleged the presidential order favours those who “fought against the party,” including individuals armed with guns and machetes at collation centres during the election —citing available police records.

“Mr President may not be aware that the beneficiaries of his order are people armed against us, yielding a ticket to a newcomer from the opposition just under five months is a spiritual murder,” he bemoaned







